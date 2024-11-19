Quantcast
Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Ex-CDC Director Says COVID-19 Likely Engineered in North Carolina—Not China

According to Redfield, UNC’s Dr. Baric was the 'scientific mastermind behind the research'...

Posted by Ken Silva
Ralph Baric
Ralph Baric / PHOTO: Jon Gardiner via UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield has been one of the leading voices arguing that the disease didn’t originate naturally, but was engineered in a lab.

But unlike most lab-leak theorists, Refdield doesn’t think COVID was made at the in China. Instead, he recently said he believes it’s more likely that COVID-19 was engineered at the University of North Carolina—the research home for Dr. Ralph Baric, who has been described in legal disputes as a “close collaborator with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

“When you look at the accountability for China, their accountability is not in the lab work and the creation of the virus,” Redfield said last week on the Third Opinion podcast—as first reported by the Carolina Journal.

“Their accountability is not following the international health regulations after they realized that they had a problem and allowing people like me, at the CDC to come in and to help them within 48 hours like they were obligated to based on the treaty. [The U.S.] funded the research, both from NIH, the State Department, USAID, and the Defense Department. All four of those agencies helped fund this research.”

According to Redfield, UNC’s Dr. Baric was the “scientific mastermind behind the research.”

“I think he probably helped create some of the original viral lines, but I can’t prove that, but he was very involved,” Redfield said, according to the Journal. “I think there is a real possibility that the virus’s birthplace was Chapel Hill.”

Redfield’s statement comes as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is set to sprearhead a comprehensive investigation into the origins of COVID as the next chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

“NIH and HHS have refused to turn over the documents as to why Wuhan got this research money and why it wasn’t screened as dangerous research,” Paul reportedly said on Fox News earlier this month.

“I’m looking forward to getting those [documents], mainly because we need to try to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Scarborough Hits Back at ‘Massive Disconnect’ after ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Meet with Trump
Next article
DNC Union Blasts Hypocritical Dem Leadership Over Mass Lay-Offs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com