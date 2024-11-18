‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Come Back Alive after Meeting with Trump for First Time in Years

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski revealed Monday that they met with President-elect Donald Trump for a “personal” sit-down at Mar-a-Lago following his historic election victory.

The MSNBC hosts, who have not spoke face-to-face with Trump in seven years, said they traveled to Florida on Friday to “restart communications” with the incoming Republican president.

“Joe and I realize it’s time to do something different, and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him,” Brzezinski said.

Brzezinski did not go without mentioning Morning Joe’s “deep concerns” relating to Trump’s impact on public debate.

However, to justify their pursuit for access, the MSNBC host acknowledged the American people resoundingly voted Trump in for a second term.

“For nearly 80 million Americans, election denialism, public trials, January 6th, were not as important as the issues that moved them to send Donald Trump back to the White House with their vote,” she commented.

The issues discussed at their meeting, according to Scarborough, included abortion, mass deportation and the idea that Trump’s administration would enact “political retribution” on those who pursued the president-elect as a Republican candidate.

“It will come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade, that we didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so,” Scarborough said.

The Morning Joe hosts said they last spoke to Trump on the phone in March 2020.

Scarborough and Brzezinski’s decision to talk with Trump like a normal person was a stark departure from the rhetoric both MSNBC pundits pushed leading up to Election Day.

On Oct. 18, Scarborough took to Real Time with Bill Maher and suggested Trump and his team would “arrest [his] producers” in a lengthy rant warning Republicans would come back with a political vengeance.

Morning Joe hosts have regularly compared Trump to Hitler as well, blasting those who disagree as “stupid.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.