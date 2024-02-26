Rumors Spread of Ukrainian Assassination Plot against Tucker Carlson

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An unconfirmed report that Ukraine tried assassinating conservative broadcaster Tucker Carlson during his tour of Russia spread like wildfire Monday.

The report was initially publicized by crypto entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, who cited The Intel Drop—a site that describes itself as “an unaligned news source for the intelligence and financial community.”

“Russian counter-terrorist forces have foiled a terrorist attack in Moscow, which had been planned, directed and financed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine. The terrorist cell was operated by ‘Ukrainian handlers’ in order to carry out an attack on American journalist Tucker Carlson during his visit to Moscow,” The Intel Drop reported, posting a link of the alleged perpetrator who confessed to the so-called plot.

“In his interrogation Vasiliev recounted receiving instructions and the location of IED, but said that he was arrested before committing the attack. He also mentioned that his Ukrainian handlers promised him $4000 for a successful execution of the attack.”

The Intel Drop’s report is entirely unconfirmed as of the publication of this article. However, the rumors of a Ukranian assassination plot are spreading like wildfire online, aided by major accounts such as Nawfal, White House reporter Simon Ateba and numerous others.

BREAKING – $4,000 FROM UKRAINE TO ASSASSINATE TUCKER CARLSON: A man has just been arrested in Moscow, accused of being paid by Ukrainian intelligence to plant an explosive device on Tucker Carlson's vehicle and assassinate the prominent American journalist while he was there to… pic.twitter.com/L6xFfvF5SB — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 26, 2024

While the specific assassination plot reported Monday is unconfirmed, Carlson is listed on the infamous Ukrainian website Myrotvorets, known as the Ukrainian “kill list.”

Daria Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin, was killed by Ukrainian-sponsored assassination in a car bomb explosion in Moscow in 2022. Dugin now appears as “liquidated” on the Ukrainian online hit list.

Thousands of people are listed on the site as “enemies of Ukraine,” including prominent Westerners.

And while an assassination plot against Carlson may seem implausible due to the backlash Ukraine would receive, that country has already attacked Western and NATO infrastructure with impunity.

Indeed, a recent Washington Post report has exposed a former high-ranking Ukrainian official as the coordinator behind the explosions that rocked both the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines in 2022. Those pipelines run between Russia and Germany, a member of NATO.

Moreover, Ukraine launched a missile into Poland in November 2022, killing two. Both the Ukraine and the U.S. initially tried to blame Russia for that attack, but later were forced to admit that the missile came from Ukraine.

