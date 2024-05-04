Quantcast
Saturday, May 4, 2024

Robert De Niro’s Laughable Claim: Trump Is Hitler—Pinky Promise This Time

'I don’t think they understand how dangerous it will be if he ever...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Robert De Niro on MSNBC (Source: Screenshot / MSNBC's YouTube / Edits by Headline USA)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Robert De Niro, the insufferable actor-turned-leftist activist, has once again resorted to extreme rhetoric in his tirades against former President Donald Trump, this time comparing him to Adolf Hitler, the man responsible for the genocide of millions of Jews. 

De Niro has previously hurled insults towards the former president. In response, Trump has rightfully called out De Niro’s claims, labeling him a “‘mental midget’” who suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” 

However, De Niro’s latest comparison of a duly elected president to one of history’s most reviled dictators indicates yet another low in his anti-Trump temper tantrums. 

During a Friday interview with MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, hosted by leftist anchor Stephanie Ruhle, De Niro went on an unhinged rant against Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House after the 2024 election.

“I don’t think they understand how dangerous it will be if he ever, God forbid, becomes president,” De Niro said of Trump.

De Niro invoked Hitler’s rise to power in 1933, claiming, “Historically, from what I see, in Nazi Germany they had it with Hitler. They don’t take him seriously. Looks like a clown. Acts like a clown.” 

De Niro didn’t stop there, dragging Benito Mussolini, the former Italian prime minister and leader of the National Fascist Party, into his anti-Trump comparisons.  

“These guys, I don’t know why, they look like clowns,” De Niro added. “Somehow people, that element of society, identifies with them.” 

Expanding his alarmist interpretation of a potential Trump second term, De Niro claimed, “It would be chaos beyond our imagination. There’s no mystery about him. He’s right out front, and what he says is what it’ll be if he becomes president.” 

Trump has yet to respond to De Niro’s cynical claims. However, in the past, the former president has waited no time to fire back at the unhinged actor. 

“Robert De Niro is a ‘mental midget’ whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck,” Trump pointed out in a Truth Social post on Dec. 4, 2023. 

“Very much like Crooked Joe Biden, he can’t put two sentences together. The good news is that this crude and very stupid ‘animal’ has lost all credibility!” Trump added. 

In a scathing rebuke, Trump highlighted De Niro’s decline, saying, “He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought.” 

Trump continued, “De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Menendez Blames Commie Castro Regime for Gold-Hoarding Compulsion
Next article
WH Ridiculed for False Claim: Trump Tax Cuts Expiring Without Tax Hike

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com