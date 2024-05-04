Robert De Niro’s Laughable Claim: Trump Is Hitler—Pinky Promise This Time

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Robert De Niro, the insufferable actor-turned-leftist activist, has once again resorted to extreme rhetoric in his tirades against former President Donald Trump, this time comparing him to Adolf Hitler, the man responsible for the genocide of millions of Jews.

De Niro has previously hurled insults towards the former president. In response, Trump has rightfully called out De Niro’s claims, labeling him a “‘mental midget’” who suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

However, De Niro’s latest comparison of a duly elected president to one of history’s most reviled dictators indicates yet another low in his anti-Trump temper tantrums.

During a Friday interview with MSNBC’s The 11th Hour, hosted by leftist anchor Stephanie Ruhle, De Niro went on an unhinged rant against Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House after the 2024 election.

Robert De Niro: “You know, as a kid, I’d say Hitler, it’s a nightmare, that never would happen. But now I see that it’s possible.” pic.twitter.com/fgq6n5fpEi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2024

“I don’t think they understand how dangerous it will be if he ever, God forbid, becomes president,” De Niro said of Trump.

De Niro invoked Hitler’s rise to power in 1933, claiming, “Historically, from what I see, in Nazi Germany they had it with Hitler. They don’t take him seriously. Looks like a clown. Acts like a clown.”

De Niro didn’t stop there, dragging Benito Mussolini, the former Italian prime minister and leader of the National Fascist Party, into his anti-Trump comparisons.

“These guys, I don’t know why, they look like clowns,” De Niro added. “Somehow people, that element of society, identifies with them.”

Expanding his alarmist interpretation of a potential Trump second term, De Niro claimed, “It would be chaos beyond our imagination. There’s no mystery about him. He’s right out front, and what he says is what it’ll be if he becomes president.”

Trump has yet to respond to De Niro’s cynical claims. However, in the past, the former president has waited no time to fire back at the unhinged actor.

“Robert De Niro is a ‘mental midget’ whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck,” Trump pointed out in a Truth Social post on Dec. 4, 2023.

“Very much like Crooked Joe Biden, he can’t put two sentences together. The good news is that this crude and very stupid ‘animal’ has lost all credibility!” Trump added.

In a scathing rebuke, Trump highlighted De Niro’s decline, saying, “He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought.”

Trump continued, “De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”