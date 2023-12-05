Quantcast
Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Trump Trashes ‘Dirty Grandpa’ Star DeNiro after Unhinged Awards-Show Rant

'Robert De Niro is a ‘mental midget’ whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE — Actor Robert De Niro arrives at court in New York, Oct. 31, 2023. A jury has ordered Robert De Niro's company to pay more than $1.2 million to his former personal assistant after finding his production company, Canal Productions, engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Presidential candidate Donald Trump lobbed an unapologetic rebuke against actor-turned-DNC-mouthpiece Robert De Niro, who criticized the former president during yet another Hollywood speech. 

“De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!” Trump said in a scathing Truth Social post.

Trump’s response was prompted by De Niro’s claim that his speech at the Gotham Awards had been edited to remove any mention of Trump. The actor accused the show of tampering with his words, leading to an uninspiring outburst during the event.

“I just want to say one thing. The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out, I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it,” De Niro claimed regarding his anti-Trump speech.  

He then proceeded to read a section of his speech directly attacking Trump.

“Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal,” De Niro stated, garnering little praise from the crowd. “The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution. But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul.”

While De Niro’s speech gained leftist praise on Twitter, conservatives dismissing it as another award show moment targeting Trump. The former president, on the other hand, didn’t hold back in his Truth Social posts.

“Robert De Niro is a ‘mental midget’ whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck. Very much like Crooked Joe Biden, he can’t put two sentences together. The good news is that this crude and very stupid ‘animal’ has lost all credibility!” the former president remarked.

De Niro, a longstanding critic of Trump, has extended his criticism beyond the former president. In a November 2020 interview with The View, De Niro aimed his partisan ire at Trump supporters, issuing a dire threat. 

“They should be afraid of what’s gonna happen later when he’s not around, and they’re gonna try and crawl back, the ones that would have the gall to try and crawl back,” De Niro said of Trump voters. “It’s gonna be—it’s going to be interesting to see.”

Additionally, this isn’t the first instance of De Niro using an awards ceremony to lash out at Trump. At the 2018 Tony Awards, the actor exclaimed: “I’m gonna stay one thing: F—k Trump. It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump,’ it’s ‘F—k Trump.” 

That same year, he criticized Republicans as a whole, claiming, “I’m not so much concerned about Republicans believing Trump’s bellowing bulls—t about fake news. They’re not that stupid, most of them, but they’re pretty f—ing stupid.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cosmetically Enhanced Kerry Pushes Biden’s Campaign Pledge of Total Coal Ban
Next article
FBI STILL Pushing National Operation against Catholics, House Judiciary Finds

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com