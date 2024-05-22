RNC Headquarters in D.C. Locked Down after ‘Biological Attack’

(Gwendolyn Sims, Headline USA) The United States Capitol Police were called to the Republican National Committee’s Washington, D.C. headquarters on Wednesday after staffers discovered a suspicious package had been sent to the building.

USCP said its “Hazardous Incident Response Division” had cleared the package and would continue investigating the “two vials of blood, the source of the package, and its contents.”

This morning, we responded to the 300 block of First Street, SE, for the report of a suspicious package. The package was cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division. It contained two vials of blood. The source of the package & its contents will be further investigated. pic.twitter.com/3kkBiNh0ry — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) May 22, 2024

The package was addressed to former President Donald J. Trump. However, Trump was not present at the RNC, and no injuries were reported.

According to Politico, it contained several leaking ice packs and sealed vials of blood. Unknown sources of blood are considered to be hazardous material because blood may contain infectious pathogens and viruses such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and even HIV.



The USCP swiftly put the RNC headquarters on lockdown for several hours in response to the incident. Hazmat teams were in protective gear, and police evacuated staffers from the building as the USCP conducted their investigation into the late afternoon.

“We are thankful to law enforcement, who responded quickly and ensured everyone’s safety,” RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in an online statement. “The lockdown has been cleared and staff has resumed their office duties because we remain unintimidated and undeterred in our efforts to elect President Trump to the White House.”

Whatley hinted the it might be linked to the radical leftist groups who had lately been disrupting higher-learning institutions, including D.C.’s own George Washington University.

Today, graduating students protested and walked out of George Washington University's commencement on the national mall #OnlyAtGW #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/wH6FalEzVH — a = another world is possible (@scott_a_ross) May 19, 2024

“This revolting attack comes on the heels of pro-Hamas protestors violently demonstrating on college campuses and deranged Biden supporters physically attacking our campaign volunteers for supporting President Trump,” Whatley said in the statement.

An undeterred Whately vowed Republicans would keep fighting.

“While Republicans fight to strengthen our economy, secure our southern border, and halt the violent crime in our communities, the fringe-left is wreaking havoc, sowing fear, and lying to the public in a bad-faith effort to divide Americans and sway an election,” he wrote.

“No matter what violent tactics Biden’s extreme left supporters try next, we stand firm in our mission to deliver greater freedom and opportunity for all Americans, and we won’t back down,” he added.

Whatley and RNC co-chair Lara Trump will return Saturday to their home state of North Carolina to speak at the state GOP convention.

Follow Gwendolyn Sims at twitter.com/gwendolynmsims