Sorry Fellas: 86-Yr-Old Hanoi Jane Declares ‘P***y Boycott’ for Climate Change

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) While California may finally have broken free from its epic megadrought, some parts of Hollywood are about to get a little bit drier.

Octogenarian activist Jane Fonda has said that she will engage in a sex strike until people become more aware of climate change.

Hanoi Jane, 86, announced her protest in a public appearance alongside Harvard Earth scientist Naomi Oreskes. The two had a recorded “conversation on climate change,” wherein they used the Barbarella star’s celebrity firepower to raise awareness.

“I’m trying to launch a pussy boycott,” Fonda told Oreskes, suggesting that it was necessary to “remove the social license of the fossil fuel industry” in order to make it less fashionable.

Specifically, Fonda suggested that women should stop sleeping with men who have ties to the fossil-fuel industry.

Chortling, Oreskes called Fonda’s idea a “new angle,” noting that feminists have done just that from the very start of their movement, for instance, during the abolition movement of the early and mid-19th century.

It isn’t the first time climate activists have attempted a sex strike. PETA prominently endorsed one in 2022 to punish “meat-eating men,” according to the National Review.

The concept has been around, in fact, since the classical Greek era—as Fonda knows from having appeared in a PBS documentary on the Aristophanes comedy Lysistrata, about a group of women who use their goods to pressure their male counterparts to end a war.

Fonda, notorious for her anti-war protest during the Vietnam era, has lately concerned herself with the alleged climate crisis, engaging in equally radical rhetoric. Last year, for instance, she claimed that white men were responsible for the “climate crisis” and demanded their imprisonment.

“Global South, people on islands, poor people of color—it is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop,” she said at the time, continuing on to suggest that white men need to be punished for climate change.

“We have to arrest and jail those men—they’re all men,” continued Fonda, the daughter of legendary actor Henry Fonda and sister of Peter Fonda.

She also claimed that racism and climate change were the same—both results of the patriarchy.

“It’s good for us all to realize there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism,” she said.

“There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy,” she continued. “A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way: White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom.”