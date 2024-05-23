‘Pro-Pedophile’ Group Celebrates Germany Decriminalizing Child-Porn Possession

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Germany’s Parliament passed the bill on May 16, 2024, that will decriminalize the possession of child pornography, with pedophiles in the country praising the decision.

Once the bill comes into effect, minimum sentences for the possession of child pornography will be reduced and the offense will be downgraded to a misdemeanor, Reduxx reported.

“Possession and acquisition should be punishable with a minimum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, and distribution with a minimum penalty of six months’ imprisonment, and distribution with a minimum penalty of six months’ imprisonment. The offenses regulated in Section 184b of the Criminal Code are therefore classified as misdemeanors and not as crimes,” the bill stated.

In 2021, the possession of child sexual abuse materials was first classified as a felony after Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) introduced a minimum sentence of one year for the offense, the news source reported.

Germany could violate a directive from the European Union that classifies any child pornographic media as a serious criminal offense with the change to the law, chairman of the association “German Children’s Aid – The Permanent Children’s Representation,” Rainer Becker, said.

“The distribution, possession and acquisition of child pornography must, in principle, remain classified as crimes,” the declaration by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union of Bavaria (CSU) stated.

Pedophile sympathizers found a way to make the crime a misdemeanor by saying that there should be an exception for parents and teachers of children who download the content to inform law enforcement.

“Such cases have occurred particularly frequently among parents and teachers of older children or young people who found child pornography on them and passed it on to other parents, teachers or the school management to inform them of the problem,” Article 1 of the bill stated.

A notorious German pro-pedophile activist group, Krumme-13, or simply k13, praised the recent decision. The group has been previously described as a “self-help” organization for “pedosexuals.”

The group was founded by Dieter Gieseking, who has been repeatedly charged with the possession of child pornography. The pedophile also previously called for lowering the age of consent to 12 years of age and said that adult sexual interactions with toddlers would have to be “discussed separately.”

“The taboo of pedophilia must finally be broken at all levels of society. If a pedophile can come out without fear of exclusion or even demonization, then this is the best prevention against child abuse,” Gieseking said.