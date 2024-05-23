Biden Admin. Uses Notorious FACE Act to Target More Pro-Life Protesters

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Biden administration continued its witchhunt on people who oppose murdering unborn babies in the womb by announcing a lawsuit this week against two pro-life organizations and seven pro-life activists.

Pro-lifers were accused of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act during two protests at abortion facilities in Ohio in June 2021, the lawsuit said. The defendants could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines if they are convinced, the Daily Wire reported.

“Obstructing people from accessing reproductive health care and physically obstructing providers from offering it is unlawful. Congress passed the FACE Act 30 years ago this month in response to acts of violence, threats of violence and physical obstruction at reproductive health clinics in our country,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Red Rose Rescue, Laura Gies, Lauren Handy, Clara McDonald, Monica Miller, Christopher Moscinski, Jay Smith and Audrey Whipple were listed as the defendants.

The charges stem from protests at Northeast Ohio Women’s Center (NOWC) in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on June 4, 2021, and at Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s Bedford Heights Surgery Center (BHSC) in Bedford Heights, Ohio, the news source reported.

It was also noted that, during the protests, the defendants went in and around the abortion facilities where they sat, laid down and kneeled in front of doors and walkways, urging women who were coming to the abortion centers to not murder their babies.

Eventually, the protesters were arrested by police and booked for trespassing.

Before she participated in the protest at the Northeast Ohio Women’s Center, Gies previously discussed how she wanted abortion providers shut down, the criminal complaint stated.

The defendants could be given fines of up to $20,516 for the first violations of the FACE Act and up to $30,868 for later violations, the DOJ said, while also asking for the defendants to be required to pay $5,000 in damages to people harmed by the alleged criminal actions.

It wasn’t the first time when the far-left regime that is currently in power tried to go after pro-lifers. The DOJ had a history of targeting pro-lifers and admitting it. The FBI has been attacking pro-life advocates as well by raiding their homes and saying that it’s part of the protocol.