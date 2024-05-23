Quantcast
Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Nikki Haley Concedes She Will Vote for Trump in November

Posted by Gwendolyn Sims

(Gwendolyn Sims, Headline USA) Former 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign in March of this year, announced Wednesday that she “will be voting for Trump.”

Haley’s somewhat surprising statement came after she delivered an address at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C. She spoke at length on the state of U.S. foreign policy “amid wars in the Middle East and Europe and growing tensions in Asia.” 

During the fireside chat and question session after her speech, moderator Peter Rough asked who she thought would do a better job in the White House on the critical issues facing our national security today: Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Haley answered that as a voter she prioritized a president who would “have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account.” She also preferred a president “who would secure the border” without excuses or delay and “support capitalism and freedom.”

“We need less debt, not more debt,” Haley said, so a president should understand that policy. And while “Trump has not been perfect on these policies,” Haley declared, “Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump.”

Reiterating what she said in her campaign suspension speech, Haley insisted “Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for [her] and continued to support [her].” Trump should not presume Haley voters will automatically vote for him she said. “And I genuinely hope he [reaches out to them].”

Follow Gwendolyn Sims at twitter.com/gwendolynmsims

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-British PM Tony Blair Favored to Replace Retiring Klaus Schwab at WEF
Next article
Microplastics Found in Every Human, Canine Testicle

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com