Nikki Haley Concedes She Will Vote for Trump in November

(Gwendolyn Sims, Headline USA) Former 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who suspended her campaign in March of this year, announced Wednesday that she “will be voting for Trump.”

Haley’s somewhat surprising statement came after she delivered an address at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C. She spoke at length on the state of U.S. foreign policy “amid wars in the Middle East and Europe and growing tensions in Asia.”

During the fireside chat and question session after her speech, moderator Peter Rough asked who she thought would do a better job in the White House on the critical issues facing our national security today: Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

Haley answered that as a voter she prioritized a president who would “have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account.” She also preferred a president “who would secure the border” without excuses or delay and “support capitalism and freedom.”

“We need less debt, not more debt,” Haley said, so a president should understand that policy. And while “Trump has not been perfect on these policies,” Haley declared, “Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump.”

Reiterating what she said in her campaign suspension speech, Haley insisted “Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for [her] and continued to support [her].” Trump should not presume Haley voters will automatically vote for him she said. “And I genuinely hope he [reaches out to them].”

Follow Gwendolyn Sims at twitter.com/gwendolynmsims