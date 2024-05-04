WH Ridiculed for False Claim: Trump Tax Cuts Expiring Without Tax Hike

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden White House sought to save face when confronted with questions regarding the impending expiration of the tax cuts implemented during the Trump administration—it did not go well.

During a press briefing on Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked whether President Joe Biden is willing to increase taxes for nearly all Americans amid the impending expiration of the 2017 tax cuts signed by then-President Donald Trump, set to lapse in 2025.

Specifically, Fox Business reporter Edward Lawrence asked, “The president says he wants to let the Trump tax cuts expire. If that law expires, it does raise taxes on almost every American. Does he still support that expiring without anything else in place?”

Jean-Pierre immediately contradicted herself, asserting that Biden would allow the tax cuts to expire but would not raise taxes on individuals earning less than $400,000 a year.

“It’s going to expire for the wealthy,” she claimed. “This is a president that’s going to make sure we protect and not raise taxes for people who are making $400,000 or less, a year. And Republicans want to do.”

However, Jean-Pierre’s assertions are demonstrably inaccurate and grossly misleading, prompting the reporter to challenge her.

“The president can’t pick and choose which parts of the law sunsets,” Lawrence replied. “The entire law will sunset, and the Tax Foundation says that someone who’s married, two kids, making $85,000 would pay $1,700 more in taxes. That’s somebody under $400,00.”

In response, Jean-Pierre reiterated her misleading claim that Biden would shield Americans making less than $400,000.

The House Ways and Means Committee concluded that if the tax breaks are not re-authorized, an average family of four making roughly $75,000 annually will face a $1,500 tax burden.

“Workers, families, farmers, and small businesses are facing the single largest tax hike in history at the end of next year,” wrote House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., in a press statement.

Recalling the stories of Americans concerned about the looming tax increase, Smith added, “At hearings we’ve held across the country, the Ways and Means Committee has heard directly from workers, families, farmers, and small businesses who emphasized the urgent need for tax relief.”