White House Forced to Issue Nine Corrections to Biden’s Latest Gaffe-Filled Speech

(Headline USA) The White House was forced to issue nine corrections this week to President Joe Biden’s latest speech in Michigan.

White House makes 9 brutal corrections to Biden‘s NAACP speech pic.twitter.com/7mQQ3H5Law — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 21, 2024

Biden made multiple gaffes and confusing statements while speaking to the NAACP in the critical swing state on Monday, including one suggesting he was vice president during the pandemic.

“When I was vice president, things were kind of bad during the pandemic,” Biden said near the beginning of his remarks. “And, what happened was Barack said to me: ‘Go to Detroit – help fix it.’”

The White House claimed Biden intended to say “recession,” referencing the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009 rather than the COVID-19 health crisis—the extreme reaction to which also wrecked the economy and resulted in a de-facto recession for the otherwise booming Trump presidency.

Other fixed gaffes included Biden’s claim that he was “humbled to receive this organization,” which was changed to “humbled to receive this award” in the White House’s transcript.

Prompting another correction from his team, Biden incorrectly referred to the NAACP as “the NAAC,” a reference to the National Academy of Ambulance Compliance or possibly the National Asian American Coalition.

The White House also changed Biden’s remark that families saved a whopping $800,000 per year from the Affordable Care Act, and his claim that he was fighting “corporate landlords who keep rents down” to “corporate landlords to keep rents down.”

Biden similarly mispronounced the word “insurrectionists” as “irrectionists” and the word “inspiring” as “inspiresing,” both of which were corrected in the White House’s transcript.

In fairness, however, several other Democrats have made a similar Freudian slip.

In a statement, acting deputy press secretary Sam Michel dismissed the corrections as insignificant.

“We’re focused on the substance of the transcript and the heart of President Biden’s speech: how he is fighting for Americans by lowering the cost of prescription drugs, making transformational investments in HBCUs, and protecting Medicare and Social Security,” he said.

Biden’s frequent blunders have become more obvious in recent weeks as he hits the campaign trail. At one event stop last month, for example, he appeared to repeat script instructions while reading his remarks from a teleprompter.

“Imagine what we could do next. Four more years, pause,” he said.

Biden is scheduled to hold his first debate with presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump on June 27, although according to the highly restrictive terms set by the White House, it will not be in front of an audience and will rely on two deeply biased CNN moderators who will have the ability to shut off either candidate’s mic should things begin to go awry.