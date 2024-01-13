RINO Iowa Gov. Caught Using Burner Account to Criticize Trump

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Gov. Kim Reynolds, R–Iowa, exposed herself as a RINO when it was revealed that she was using a second, less-known Twitter account to constantly criticize Donald Trump while praising Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

Her burner account has been active since September 2021 and was primarily used to endorse DeSantis and bash Trump, according to the Gateway Pundit.

The reason why she did that is not clear, considering that she’s been very open about the fact that she became a part of the establishment by endorsing DeSantis and villainizing Trump for everything he says and does.

Nevertheless, a veil of relative anonymity that was provided by the obscure account allowed Reynolds to openly say what she thought about the America First candidate.

Even though the account has been active for over two years now, it has flown under the radar, being able to gather only 259 followers, many of whom are key political figures in Reynolds’s home state.

On the first day of 2024, Reynolds reposted a DeSantis supporter’s meme contrasting DeSantis’ family-friendly image with a photo of Trump at a lavish party, captioned with “The contrast is overwhelming…” The comparison is intentionally deceiving since the author of the post didn’t bother to include photos of Trump who is surrounded by his huge family.

The Pundit reported that the burner account is linked to neither her verified nor official gubernatorial accounts.

It was also noted that the 58 posts, most of which were made in the lead-up to the 2024 primary, have consistently promoted DeSantis while criticizing Trump and other Republican candidates either because they were anti-establishment or just because they were DeSantis’s opponents.

For example, in November 2023, Reynolds shared a post that likened Trump’s expected loyalty to the desires of a monarch rather than a president.

“Trump has no loyalty but demands it from everyone else. That’s FEALTY. Which makes sense because these people want a king,” the author of the original post wrote.

As of Jan. 12, 2024, the burner account has been suspended by Twitter, citing a violation of their policies, among which is the impersonation of someone else.