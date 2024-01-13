Quantcast
Friday, January 12, 2024

RINO Iowa Gov. Caught Using Burner Account to Criticize Trump

'Trump has no loyalty but demands it from everyone else. That’s FEALTY. Which makes sense because these people want a king...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Gov. Kim Reynolds, RIowa, exposed herself as a RINO when it was revealed that she was using a second, less-known Twitter account to constantly criticize Donald Trump while praising Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

Her burner account has been active since September 2021 and was primarily used to endorse DeSantis and bash Trump, according to the Gateway Pundit.

The reason why she did that is not clear, considering that she’s been very open about the fact that she became a part of the establishment by endorsing DeSantis and villainizing Trump for everything he says and does.

Nevertheless, a veil of relative anonymity that was provided by the obscure account allowed Reynolds to openly say what she thought about the America First candidate.

Even though the account has been active for over two years now, it has flown under the radar, being able to gather only 259 followers, many of whom are key political figures in Reynolds’s home state.

On the first day of 2024, Reynolds reposted a DeSantis supporter’s meme contrasting DeSantis’ family-friendly image with a photo of Trump at a lavish party, captioned with “The contrast is overwhelming…” The comparison is intentionally deceiving since the author of the post didn’t bother to include photos of Trump who is surrounded by his huge family.

The Pundit reported that the burner account is linked to neither her verified nor official gubernatorial accounts.

It was also noted that the 58 posts, most of which were made in the lead-up to the 2024 primary, have consistently promoted DeSantis while criticizing Trump and other Republican candidates either because they were anti-establishment or just because they were DeSantis’s opponents.

For example, in November 2023, Reynolds shared a post that likened Trump’s expected loyalty to the desires of a monarch rather than a president.

“Trump has no loyalty but demands it from everyone else. That’s FEALTY. Which makes sense because these people want a king,” the author of the original post wrote.

As of Jan. 12, 2024, the burner account has been suspended by Twitter, citing a violation of their policies, among which is the impersonation of someone else.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Liberty University Shuts Down Gay Rapper’s Claims Over ‘Blasphemous’ Video
Next article
Hunter Chickens Out: Agrees to Testify After Contempt of Congress Threats

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com