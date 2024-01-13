Quantcast
Friday, January 12, 2024

Liberty University Shuts Down Gay Rapper’s Claims Over ‘Blasphemous’ Video

'Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Lil Nas X on the controversial music video of his latest song 'J CHRIST' (YouTube/Lil Nas X)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Liberty University has rejected allegations that Montero Lamar Hill, popularly known as Lil Nas X, was admitted to the Christian institution, refuting claims made by the rapper himself. 

Lil Nas X, an openly gay rapper, took to Twitter to seemingly mock Christians by sharing a purported acceptance letter from the Lynchburg, VA-based institution amid criticism over a new music video widely deemed as “blasphemous.”

The fake letter, allegedly signed by Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of the university, read, “Congratulations! You have been officially accepted to Liberty University for the Fall 2024 semester with a Dual Concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies.”

Lil Nas X appeared to have posted the fabricated Liberty University letter as a mocking attempt to promote his latest music video for the song J Christ. The Falwell signature also likely alluded to push back against Christian criticism. Notably, Falwell resigned from Liberty University following a sex scandal. 

“I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO,” he stated in the post featuring the photo.

Lil Nas X’s post followed widespread criticism of J Christ’s video. In the music video, he portrayed Jesus Christ wearing a drag queen costume with full makeup, a dress, high heels and a black wig.

The music video hijacked elements from biblical stories, incorporating imagery such as the crucifixion of Jesus, Noah’s Ark and the return of Jesus. Additionally, it featured doubles of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and former President Barack Obama.

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X faced backlash. The rapper’s 2021 song Montero, featuring a controversial lap dance with the devil in its music video, stirred similar criticism.

Liberty University promptly refuted the alleged acceptance letter in a statement shared by the Washington Post, saying, “We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill ‘acceptance letter’ posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University.”

The statement added, “Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith expressed through the Holy Scriptures. We continue to pray for America and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to be proclaimed across this land. We welcome all to apply and join us at Liberty University.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Dem. Says ‘Vegetables Would Rot’ If Illegals Won’t Be Collecting Them

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com