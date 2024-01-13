Liberty University Shuts Down Gay Rapper’s Claims Over ‘Blasphemous’ Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Liberty University has rejected allegations that Montero Lamar Hill, popularly known as Lil Nas X, was admitted to the Christian institution, refuting claims made by the rapper himself.

Lil Nas X, an openly gay rapper, took to Twitter to seemingly mock Christians by sharing a purported acceptance letter from the Lynchburg, VA-based institution amid criticism over a new music video widely deemed as “blasphemous.”

The fake letter, allegedly signed by Jerry Falwell Jr., the former president of the university, read, “Congratulations! You have been officially accepted to Liberty University for the Fall 2024 semester with a Dual Concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies.”

I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/kTYbjevyZ7 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 9, 2024

Lil Nas X appeared to have posted the fabricated Liberty University letter as a mocking attempt to promote his latest music video for the song J Christ. The Falwell signature also likely alluded to push back against Christian criticism. Notably, Falwell resigned from Liberty University following a sex scandal.

“I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO,” he stated in the post featuring the photo.

Lil Nas X’s post followed widespread criticism of J Christ’s video. In the music video, he portrayed Jesus Christ wearing a drag queen costume with full makeup, a dress, high heels and a black wig.

The music video hijacked elements from biblical stories, incorporating imagery such as the crucifixion of Jesus, Noah’s Ark and the return of Jesus. Additionally, it featured doubles of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and former President Barack Obama.

This isn’t the first time Lil Nas X faced backlash. The rapper’s 2021 song Montero, featuring a controversial lap dance with the devil in its music video, stirred similar criticism.

Liberty University promptly refuted the alleged acceptance letter in a statement shared by the Washington Post, saying, “We can confirm that Liberty University did not issue the Montero Hill ‘acceptance letter’ posted yesterday to social media, and we have no record of Montero Hill applying to the University.”

The statement added, “Liberty University exists to glorify God by equipping men and women in higher education in fidelity to the Christian faith expressed through the Holy Scriptures. We continue to pray for America and for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to be proclaimed across this land. We welcome all to apply and join us at Liberty University.”