Hunter Chickens Out: Agrees to Testify After Contempt of Congress Threats

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Hunter Biden, the scandal-ridden son of President Joe Biden, has conceded to contempt of Congress threats for his refusal to comply with a subpoena seeking his testimony in the impeachment inquiry led by House Republicans.

In a Friday letter to House Republicans, Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell pledged that the president’s son would testify in a closed-door deposition if a new subpoena were issued. Initially, Hunter Biden argued that the subpoena was illegitimate as it was issued before the House formally voted on the impeachment inquiry.

“You have not explained why you are not interested in transparency and having the American people witness the full and complete testimony of Mr. Biden at a public hearing. If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition,” Lowell claimed.

In response to Hunter Biden’s attempt to reconcile with House Republicans, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asserted that the House would proceed with the contempt of Congress resolution against the president’s son.

“House Republicans have been resolute in demanding Hunter Biden sit for a deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. While we are heartened that Hunter Biden now says he will comply with a subpoena, make no mistake: Hunter Biden has already defied two valid, lawful subpoenas,” Comer and Jordan said on Friday.

The House Republican leaders referred to Hunter Biden’s dramatic appearance for a deposition on Dec. 13, during which the president’s son skipped Congress and chose to hold a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol.

“For now, the House of Representatives will move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress until such time that Hunter Biden confirms a date to appear for a private deposition in accordance with his legal obligation,” Comer and Jordan continued.

They added, “While we will work to schedule a deposition date, we will not tolerate any additional stunts or delay from Hunter Biden. The American people will not tolerate, and the House will not provide, special treatment for the Biden family.”

The clash between Hunter Biden and House Republicans stemmed from mounting allegations that Joe Biden was part of an alleged illegal influence-peddling scheme involving multi-million-dollar bribes in exchange for political favors.

So far, Joe Biden has largely dismissed the accusations as lacking evidence, contradicting whistleblower testimony and the statements of individuals closely connected to the Biden family.