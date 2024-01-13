Quantcast
Friday, January 12, 2024

Hunter Chickens Out: Agrees to Testify After Contempt of Congress Threats

'The American people will not tolerate, and the House will not provide, special treatment for the Biden family...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, sits in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Hunter Biden, the scandal-ridden son of President Joe Biden, has conceded to contempt of Congress threats for his refusal to comply with a subpoena seeking his testimony in the impeachment inquiry led by House Republicans.

In a Friday letter to House Republicans, Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell pledged that the president’s son would testify in a closed-door deposition if a new subpoena were issued. Initially, Hunter Biden argued that the subpoena was illegitimate as it was issued before the House formally voted on the impeachment inquiry.

“You have not explained why you are not interested in transparency and having the American people witness the full and complete testimony of Mr. Biden at a public hearing. If you issue a new proper subpoena, now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition,” Lowell claimed.

In response to Hunter Biden’s attempt to reconcile with House Republicans, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, asserted that the House would proceed with the contempt of Congress resolution against the president’s son.

“House Republicans have been resolute in demanding Hunter Biden sit for a deposition in the ongoing impeachment inquiry. While we are heartened that Hunter Biden now says he will comply with a subpoena, make no mistake: Hunter Biden has already defied two valid, lawful subpoenas,” Comer and Jordan said on Friday.

The House Republican leaders referred to Hunter Biden’s dramatic appearance for a deposition on Dec. 13, during which the president’s son skipped Congress and chose to hold a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol.

“For now, the House of Representatives will move forward with holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress until such time that Hunter Biden confirms a date to appear for a private deposition in accordance with his legal obligation,” Comer and Jordan continued.

They added, “While we will work to schedule a deposition date, we will not tolerate any additional stunts or delay from Hunter Biden. The American people will not tolerate, and the House will not provide, special treatment for the Biden family.”

The clash between Hunter Biden and House Republicans stemmed from mounting allegations that Joe Biden was part of an alleged illegal influence-peddling scheme involving multi-million-dollar bribes in exchange for political favors.

So far, Joe Biden has largely dismissed the accusations as lacking evidence, contradicting whistleblower testimony and the statements of individuals closely connected to the Biden family.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
RINO Iowa Gov. Caught Using Burner Account to Criticize Trump
Next article
Former Pres. of Canadian LGBT Organization Arrested for Having Child Porn, Raping Minor

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com