Revealed: Biden’s FBI Went After Conservative Organizations in J6 Witch-Hunt

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released documents exposed the FBI, under the Biden administration, for targeting the bank records of more than a dozen Republican and conservative organizations as part of its Jan. 6 probe.

The evidence, released by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, revealed exactly how Biden’s FBI weaponized the bureau against political enemies, in a broad probe kept hidden until now.

Among the targeted organizations were Turning Point USA, founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the Republican Attorneys General Association, along with several other PACs and entities tied to President Donald Trump.

Some of these groups had no clear ties to Jan. 6, raising questions about the purpose of the subpoenas. Other groups targeted included MyPillow, Women for America First, the Conservative Partnership Institute, the America First Policy Institute and even Citizens United.

Individuals targeted included former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, longtime Trump aide Dan Scavino, Gary Coby, Nick Luna and Jeffrey Clark.

Exclusive: Whistleblower documents @ChuckGrassley reveal dozens of conservative organizations had their records subpoenaed @FBI as part of its investigation into President Trump. …. including @TPAction_ Turning Point Action and @TPUSA Turning Point USA Extraordinary scope… pic.twitter.com/8BKYyKkuiv — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) September 16, 2025

The documents are part of the so-called Arctic Frost investigation, which targeted Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 protest and served as the foundation for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley scolded the Biden administration for sweeping up several reputable conservative organizations in the controversial probe.

“In other words, Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump,” Grassley said Tuesday. “It was a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

🚨BREAKING: Senator Chuck Grassley just announced that a FBI whistleblower revealed to him an FBI project called "Artic Frost" that targeted groups like Charlie Kirks TPUSA! This is a BOMBSHELL! He says that they are releasing those documents TODAY! "In total, 92 Republican… pic.twitter.com/FLEpkrtlsZ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 16, 2025

The documents’ release comes as the Trump campaign highlights efforts to undo the politicization carried out by the Biden administration. Criminal charges have yet to be filed, though dozens of government officials tied to these probes have since been removed from their posts.