Audio Exposes FBI Lied About 2022 Arrest of Peter Navarro

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden administration has been caught in yet another lie.

Newly released audio of former Trump adviser Peter Navarro undermines the FBI’s explanation of his aggressive arrest in 2022.

Navarro was taken into custody just days after two FBI agents attempted to serve him a subpoena related to a contempt of Congress investigation.

At the time, the FBI claimed Navarro was “combative” at his home on May 26, 2022. FBI agents used that excuse to justify a dramatic airport arrest instead of allowing him to voluntarily surrender on June 3, 2022.

Navarro’s arrest at Reagan National Airport was so unusual that even Obama-appointed Judge Amit Mehta raised concerns.

“It is curious … at a minimum why the government treated Mr. Navarro’s arrest in the way it did,” Mehta said. “It is a federal crime, but it is not a violent crime.”

But the newly released audio, published by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, directly contradicts the FBI’s version of events. The Daily Caller was first to report on the audio.

SCOOP: The Biden DOJ justified its decision to arrest Trump advisor Peter Navarro by claiming he was “combative,” but audio of his May 2022 encounter with FBI agents obtained by the @DailyCaller News Foundation undermines their reasoning. pic.twitter.com/rdSYLznMbD — Katelynn Richardson (@katesrichardson) September 16, 2025

“Do you have any idea what this is about or are you just doing this for the FBI?” Navarro can be heard asking.

FBI Agent Walter Giardina then said he wanted to ask a “couple of questions.”

Navarro swiftly refused.

“I’m not answering any questions, you have the subpoena, you can get the fuck out of here now, ok?” he said. “Just get the fuck out of here. You go next door, this is intimidation by Merrick Garland, by the FBI. You guys ought to be ashamed of yourselves.”

“Have a great day,” Giardina replied.

Despite the controversy, a jury deep-blue D.C. convicted Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress in 2024. He went on to serve four months in federal prison.

The circumstances of his conviction remain hotly debated. Only two years earlier, Navarro had held a near–cabinet-level role as Trump’s Director for Trade and Manufacturing Policy.

Navarro is now appealing his conviction and challenging the DOJ’s abrupt reversal on defending its own prosecution. He has predicted his case could head the Supreme Court.