Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Indictment Dismissed against Saudi Migrant Who Claimed DOJ Tried to Frame Her for New Orleans Attack

'She was really upset because they tried to set her up to take blame for the New Orleans attack...'

Posted by Ken Silva
New Orleans terrorist attack
A white truck that was plowed into the crowd at New Orleans's French Quarter appears to have a terrorist flag. / PHOTO: @scottadamsshow via Twitter

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A judge has granted the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the indictment against Saudi national Sitameriam Nurai Ibrahim, who was arrested in April for sending threats to the DOJ.

After her arrest, Ibrahim was released on an unsecured $50,000 bond. The DOJ returned an indictment against her in May, but in April prosecutors moved to dismiss it without prejudice—meaning they can charge her again if they want. A judge granted their motion on Tuesday. No other public information about the matter is available.

Ibrahim was ordered to be removed from the country more than 20 years ago in 2002. When President Joe Biden took power in 2021, she appealed the removal order—but her appeal was denied after days after President Donald Trump won the election last November. Ibrahim then submitted a corruption complaint last December to the DOJ’s Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), but that was denied, too.

It was after her corruption complaint was denied that Ibrahim sent threats to the DOJ, according to an April 18 criminal complaint against her.

On Feb. 19, Ibrahim allegedly wrote an email to the DOJ, stating: “I have reached a point of exhaustion with my efforts to seek justice, as it seems that such as concept no longer holds any genuine value in today’s system.”

Three days later, Ibrahim’s rhetoric turned violent.

“Big fucking mistake. All yall gone die now,” she allegedly wrote. “I’m sending my killers your way bitch office of professionalism unit. Ima have em spread out bombs all across your EOIR offices. Everyone one of your immigration judges will be dead.”

Federal agents interviewed Ibrahim at her apartment on March 18. There, she told them the reason for her threats.

“Ibrahim stated, ‘I sent all that stuff after I was so sick about something I saw in the media about an 11-year-old girl getting bullied about her immigration status then committed suicide,’” the criminal complaint against her stated.

“She was also asked who she was referring to in her threat to send people to the DOJ to spread out bombs. Ibrahim mentioned she doesn’t know anybody and stated she made the threat because she was really upset because they tried to set her up to take blame for the New Orleans attack.”

The criminal complaint against the Saudi national, Sitameriam Nurai Ibrahim, doesn’t reveal any more details about her statements on the New Orleans attack, which occurred on New Year’s Day when U.S. Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar allegedly drove his truck with an ISIS flag into a crowd of people in the famed French Quarter of New Orleans, killing more than a dozen of them.

The FBI continues to say that Jabbar acted alone. However, last month an ISIS official was reportedly detained in Iraq on the grounds that he may have incited the attack.

Iraqi officials have not released the man’s name only saying that he is an Iraqi citizen. The officials said the man will be put on trial in accordance with the country’s anti-terrorism law, adding that Iraq is committed to international cooperation in fighting terrorism.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025.
