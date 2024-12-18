Quantcast
Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Reuters Took $300M from Biden Before Winning Awards for Musk Attacks

'Neither Reuters nor its parent company, Thomson Reuters Corporation, responded to Headline USA's requests for comment...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Elon Musk
President-elect Donald Trump looks on with Elon Musk, right, at a UFC 309 mixed martial arts flyweight title bout in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Did the Biden administration bankroll Reuters to unleash a series of hit pieces against Elon Musk? Shocking connections between the two raise serious concerns. 

President Joe Biden’s government awarded $300 million in government contracts to Reuters, which later won a Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on Musk and alleged misconduct at his companies.

Coincidentally, at least 11 Biden-led federal agencies launched investigations into Musk-owned companies, prompting accusations of weaponized oversight. All 11 agencies gave money to Reuters. Notably, Musk is the world’s richest man, a known MAGA supporter and Biden critic.

Biden’s $300 million in federal contracts for Reuters was first exposed by tech expert Mike Benz in a viral X thread that has garnered nearly 10 million views.

While the contracts lack direct references to Musk and his companies, some are tied to alleged software development. 

Reuters is owned by the multinational firm Thomson Reuters Corporation, which offers a series of services, including legal, tax and tech solutions.

Reuters, however, is popularly known for its media arm, which has previously targeted conservative and non-leftist figures.  

In 2024, the news agency won a Pulitzer Prize and $15,000 in National Reporting for its relentless attacks against Musk and his companies.  

“For an eye-opening series of accountability stories focused on Elon Musk’s automobile and aerospace businesses, stories that displayed remarkable breadth and depth and provoked official probes of his companies’ practices in Europe and the United States,” Pulitzer wrote. 

Among the hit pieces are one headline, “At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk’s rush to Mars,” and another, “U.S. regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks.” 

Musk’s companies—Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and X—now face investigations by several Biden-led agencies, including the Departments of Justice, Transportation, Labor, Agriculture and Interior. 

Additional probes have been launched by state governments and so-called independent agencies such as the National Labor Relations Board, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission. 

In response to Benz’s revelations, Musk commented simply: “Insane.” 

As the Biden administration unleashed the force of the federal government to attack, Musk openly embraced President-elect Donald Trump for the 2024 race, contributing millions to his successful campaign. 

Following Trump’s landslide victory, Musk was tapped to co-lead the soon-to-be-launched Department of Government Efficiency, a body tasked with cutting wasteful spending across the federal government.  

Notably, Musk will serve in this role without costing taxpayers a dime as he will receive no pay.

Neither Reuters nor its parent company, Thomson Reuters Corporation, responded to Headline USA’s requests for comment, which were sent after business hours.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
