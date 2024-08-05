Quantcast
Sunday, August 4, 2024

Dems Launch Vicious Probe of Musk-Backed PAC Supporting Trump

'When they can’t beat you, they try and rig the game...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk waves as he leaves the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars after a visit in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2024. After reporting dismal first-quarter sales, Tesla is planning to lay off about a tenth of its workforce as it tries to cut costs, multiple media outlets reported Monday. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, has conveniently initiated an investigation into America PAC, a political action committee created and funded by tech mogul Elon Musk to support President Donald Trump. 

The investigation was triggered by efforts to collect voter data in Michigan, a key battleground ahead of the 2024 election, reported CNBC on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Benson claimed any wrongdoing would be referred to Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat and staunch Biden ally. 

“Every citizen should know exactly how their personal information is being used by PACs, especially if an entity is claiming it will help people register to vote in Michigan or any other state,” the spokesperson told CNBC. 

The spokesperson continued, “While the America PAC is a federal political action committee, the Department is reviewing their activities to determine if there have been any violations of state law. We will refer potential violations to the Michigan Attorney General’s office as appropriate.” 

Two legal experts could not identify any laws the Musk-backed super PAC may have violated, raising concerns about Democrats weaponizing investigations ahead of the 2024 election. 

“I am not aware of any laws being broken,” said Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Echoing these remarks, Mary Massaron, an attorney at Plunkett Cooney, did not identify any wrongdoing. 

“It is very troubling for any candidate or PAC funded project to deliberately fail to provide information or a link to register to vote when someone asks because they would potentially vote for the opposing candidates,” Massaron said. 

With Michigan being a battleground state that both Harris and Trump are vying to win, several conservative personalities sounded the alarm about Democrats attempting to block a potential Trump victory.

“When they can’t beat you, they try and rig the game,” said Collin Rugg, the co-owner of Trending Politics, a news organization.

In 2023, Biden awarded Benson the Presidential Citizens Medal for certifying the state’s election for Biden, the then-Democratic candidate. 

Benson has not endorsed Biden or Harris’s presidency but had nothing but flattering words for the one-term president in a July 21 Instagram post. 

“I am grateful to President Biden for his lifetime of service and fierce defense of democracy – both in the United States and around the world,” she wrote. 

“His decision to focus his time fully on serving as the American president is a noble and gracious one, and I am deeply thankful for everything he has done and will continue to do to lead our country,” Benson concluded.

 

On Nov. 29, 2021, Benson said she was “proud” and “honored” to host an election roundtable with Harris.

