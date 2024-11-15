Quantcast
Thursday, November 14, 2024

DOJ Violated Policies by Sending and Leaking Warning Letter to Elon Musk

'The fact that President Trump overcame this interference and prevailed in the election does not remove the Department's responsibility to enforce the law against bad actors after the fact...'

Posted by Contributing Author
DOJ IG Michael Horowitz
Michael Horowitz / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) The Justice Department violated its own internal policies by sending a warning letter to tech mogul Elon Musk about his $1 million giveaways in swing states throughout the last few weeks of the election, the Free Beacon reported.

The DOJ’s Public Integrity Section sent the letter to America PAC, Musk’s political organization, after Musk began rewarding randomly selected swing-state voters who signed his petition in support of the First and Second amendments.

However, the letter clearly violated the department’s “longstanding policy against the identification of uncharged parties and the disclosure of prejudicial information,” said Federal Elections Commission Chairman Sean Cooksey.

In his own letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Cooksey pointed out that neither Musk nor America PAC had “been accused of any direct legal violation.”

In fact, there was no indication Musk was even under investigation by the DOJ for his free speech giveaways.

Moreover, the leak of the DOJ’s warning letter to Musk also proved that DOJ officials “failed to comply with department policy on contacts with the media, among other media policies,” Cooksey argued.

The DOJ’s letter to Musk clearly was an intimidation tactic and part of an effort to undermine Musk’s work on behalf of President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, Cooksey added.

“The fact that President Trump overcame this interference and prevailed in the election does not remove the Department’s responsibility to enforce the law against bad actors after the fact,” Cooksey wrote. “This misuse of government power against President Trump’s campaign—so similar to the Department’s  abuses during Watergate—is the reason why the Office of Professional Responsibility and the Federal Election Commission were created in the first place.”

Trump has promised to reform the DOJ when he returns to office in January, starting with firing DOJ employees and attorneys who try to undermine his attorney general and his agenda.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Implements New Last-Minute Climate Tax

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com