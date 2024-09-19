Secret Service Investigating Elon Musk over Twitter/X Joke

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Bloomberg reporter and open records expert Jason Leopold revealed Thursday that the Secret Service is apparently investigating Elon Musk over his recent joke about the lack of assassination attempts against regime Democrats.

Responding to someone asking why so people want to kill Donald Trump, on Sunday Musk posted: “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” Musk later deleted the post and clarified that he was joking.

Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 16, 2024

But the Secret Service may not find Musk’s joke to be a laughing matter. Leopold said he filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the Secret Service’s records on Musk’s post, but was denied the records because they’re subject to law enforcement proceedings.

“On Wednesday, the agency responded to the requests by saying records it has about Musk’s post were ‘compiled for law enforcement purposes’ and are being withheld because ‘disclosure could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings,’” Leopold wrote on Thursday.

Nate Herring, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, also told Leopold that his agency “is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk.”

“As a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence. We can say, however, that the Secret Service investigates all threats related to our protectees,” Herring reportedly said.

Don’t expect any criminal charges against Musk. Leopold said in his experience, the worst that will likely happen will be that agents visit Musk to make sure he doesn’t pose a threat to Joe Biden or Kamala Harris.

Leopold also said he requested records on a Sunday Twitter/X post from the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire, which said that “anyone who murders Kamala Harris would be considered an American hero.” That post, too, has since been deleted.

The Secret Service also withheld records from Leopold on the grounds that they were subject to law enforcement proceedings. And sure enough, FBI agents visited one of the LPNH Twitter account administrators, Jeremy Kauffman. The agents’ interaction with the poster didn’t go as they planned.

“Nothing we did is against the law, and you guys are fu— heads,” Kauffman said to the agents in a video that has gone viral.

The FBI visited my house today for free speech acts they knew were not crimes. You can see the shame on their faces. This is the Democratic regime manifest. pic.twitter.com/RldC0JWMsx — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔 (@jeremykauffman) September 16, 2024

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.