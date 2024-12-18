Chicago’s Soros-Funded Prosecutor Disbarred Following Major Legal Failure

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The law license of former Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx has been suspended by a regulatory agency after she allegedly failed to meet continuing legal education requirements. Foxx, a George-funded prosecutor, left office on Dec. 1.

The Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission of the Supreme Court of Illinois reported that Foxx’s license status indicated she was “Unauthorized to practice law as attorney has not demonstrated required MCLE compliance.”

The suspension reportedly took effect on Dec. 1, the same day she relinquished her office to Cook County’s new prosecutor, Eileen O’Neill Burke, as first reported by CWB Chicago.

Whoa……. To practice law in Illinois, Kim Foxx was required to complete 30 hours of continuing legal education by June 30, 2024, and report it by July 31, 2024. Looks as if Ms. Foxx skirted the regulations. "Rules for thee and ASAs under me, not for me……." pic.twitter.com/zoC2ep8fAL — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) December 17, 2024

Foxx chose not to seek re-election amid widespread criticism for her soft-on-crime policies and national discontent with so-called Soros-funded prosecutors. First elected in 2016, Foxx received at least $2 million from Soros-backed political action committees.

Burke was sworn in on December 2, meaning Foxx may have allowed her deputies to file legal documents in her name, which could potentially violate the rules of the attorney registration commission, according to CWB Chicago.

A veteran attorney and former prosecutor told the outlet: “This means she couldn’t be bothered to spend a little more than an hour a month watching videos that her own office provided.”

The outlet noted that attorneys with last names starting with the letter “F” must report their continuing education credits by June 30 in even-numbered years. Those who fail to do so are granted an extension until Nov. 30.

Those who fail to do so are granted an extension until November 30. However, by December 1, individuals who have not reported their education credits are removed from the “master roll of attorneys” due to non-compliance.

In response to the suspension, Foxx told Chicago’s WGN 9 that it was an error, claiming she had completed enough continuing education.

WGN noted that Foxx has only mentioned her post-public office’s plans include “rest.”