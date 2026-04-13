Reports Say the US and Israel May Restart Bombing Campaign in Iran

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US and Israel may restart the bombing campaign against Iran just days into a two-week ceasefire, according to US and Israeli media reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump is considering launching “limited” strikes against Iran as part of a pressure campaign that includes a blockade on Iranian ports, though any “limited” attacks will likely lead to a full-blown resumption of the conflict since Iran would almost certainly retaliate.

According to The Times of Israel, all three major Hebrew-language TV networks in Israel reported that the IDF is gearing up for a renewed bombing campaign, meaning it was a coordinated leak from Israeli military officials.

Israel appears eager to restart the war with Iran, as it has impeded progress toward a diplomatic solution between the US and Iran by escalating its attack on Lebanon with a major bombing campaign. Tehran has insisted that the ceasefire must also include Lebanon, and the US initially agreed on that point, but later backtracked after Israel’s escalation.

The Israeli broadcaster Kan cited a senior Israeli military official who said that “Israel is interested in renewing the war against Iran,” after the war ended “too early, without sufficient pressure being applied on Iran regarding the nuclear issue and ballistic missiles.”

Talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan failed to make any progress as the US continued to demand that Iran commit to never again enriching uranium on its territory as part of its civilian nuclear program, a condition Iranian officials have made clear is a non-starter.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.