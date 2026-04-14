Disgraced Swalwell to Resign from Office as Gonzales Fallout Follows

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Eric Swalwell announced Monday that he will resign from Congress, just days after he was slapped with mounting accusations of sexual misconduct, including two instances of alleged sexual assault.

Swalwell’s post on X stopped short of conceding the allegations, but instead framed the decision to resign as necessary amid growing bipartisan threats of expulsion.

The move came as reports emerged of additional accusations, with critics also threatening to release potentially damaging material.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell said. “I will fight the serious, false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make.”

Swalwell did not specify his final day in office but said he would work with staff to “ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district.”

Addressing the expulsion push, he added: “Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

The allegations against Swalwell include claims that he engaged in sexual activity with a female staffer who was too intoxicated to consent.

A second accuser alleged that he used Snapchat, a children’s social media app, to send an unsolicited photo of his penis and demanded one in return.

Two other women described facing unwanted sexual advances from Swalwell and physical touch while they were intoxicated.

His resignation coincided with the launch of a House Ethics Committee probe, as well as two state-level criminal investigations in New York and California. One alleged incident reportedly occurred in Manhattan.

The scandal erupted as Swalwell was campaigning in California’s open gubernatorial primary, where he had been considered a leading contender.

Swalwell’s announcement was soon followed by controversy surrounding Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, who recently admitted to an affair with a former staffer after initially denying it.

The staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, later burned herself to death after the affair became known to her husband.

There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 13, 2026

Like Gonzales, Swalwell has denied key aspects of the allegations, particularly claims involving non-consensual conduct.

His rapid political collapse has been described by critics as one of the most dramatic downfalls in modern political history.

Some Republican commentators argue that the speed and intensity of Democrats’ condemnation of Swalwell suggest more damaging revelations could still emerge, or that party leaders may have been aware of his conduct beforehand.