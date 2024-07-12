Report: European Union Funding Illegals Invading US Borders

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The European Union is reportedly facilitating the flow of illegal aliens into the U.S. by handing out first-aid bags, according to photos unveiled by news outlet Border Hawk on Thursday.

The photos, taken in Panamá by photojournalist James Breeden, show red-colored bags featuring the logos of the Panamá-based Red Cross and the European Union.

The bags are labeled in Spanish, “Financed by the European Union’s Humanitarian Aid,” along with the Spanish-language version of the phrase “Working together.”

The photos show at least three individuals presumably heading to the U.S. with the bags. It isn’t immediately clear how or when the bags got into the hands of the alleged illegal aliens. The nationality of these individuals is also unclear.

According to Border Hawk, these bags could be part of a 2022 initiative by the EU called the “European Humanitarian Response Capacity,” which included the creation of “overseas aid stockpile in Latin America and Caribbean.”

An EU press release about the initiative touted the allocation of “€153 million in humanitarian aid for the region as a whole for 2022.”

The statement added, “EU funding will address urgent humanitarian needs across the region, among which those resulting from the Venezuelan crisis, food insecurity, exposure to natural hazards, transcontinental migration as well as the consequences of pervasive violence, conflict and forced displacement.”

The EU-funded Darién projects are reportedly managed by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Panamá has become a key center for illegal aliens from around the world attempting to make their way into the U.S.

The country’s proximity to the Darién Gap has facilitated hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of individuals crossing borders in an attempt to enter the U.S. illegally.

In 2023 alone, 520,000 individuals crossed the jungle connecting Colombia with Panamá, according to the non-profit organization New Humanitarian. Individuals from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba, the Middle East, Africa and Asia have exploited the gap to ultimately reach the U.S.

In December 2023, the Red Cross came under fire for allegedly providing detailed maps of migration routes to illegal aliens.