Media Blackout on Biden’s Inappropriate Kissing, Touching Questioned in Video

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A newly released compilation video of President Joe Biden’s seemingly inappropriate touching, kissing and hugging has emerged on Twitter, raising questions about the legacy media’s blackout on the topic.

The video, originally released in 2022 but re-shared on Thursday by editor “Mazemoore” on Twitter, shows Biden during his time as vice president and candidate coming uncomfortably close to several minors and kissing his some of granddaughters on the mouth.

“The media has always turned a blind eye to this Joe Biden,” captioned Mazemoore, referring to what many have suggested is a media’s refusal to cover these disturbing displays of affection.

The video footage includes Biden at swearing-in ceremonies, grabbing the shoulders of some children and putting his face near their necks and hair. Such disturbing behavior could have ended any other politician’s career—but not Biden’s.

Conservative media have long reported on Biden’s cognitive decline and physical deterioration. Meanwhile, legacy media conveniently avoided these topics until the June 2024 CNN debate, where Biden’s inability to speak coherently became evident to all Americans.

In response to this new reality, the media shifted focus to Biden’s cognitive decline, providing nearly 24-7 coverage. However, the cognitive issues are not Biden’s only controversy.

In 2019, Biden issued an apology video defending his inappropriate acts with women. The video coincided with Biden’s preparation to run against then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Many women, including Tara Reade, have accused Biden of sexual harassment. Reade specifically alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she worked for him as during his time as a senator.

Instead of giving Reade’s allegations fair coverage, the leftist media fought tooth and nail to discredit her as an unreliable source, despite the left’s pledge to “believe all women.”

Ep. 103 Former Senate aide Tara Reade credibly accused Joe Biden of sexual assault. Now the DOJ is after her and she’s moved to Russia seeking political asylum. We spoke to her in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/1C4hTc9c1T — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 8, 2024

Another controversy involves Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter, who wrote in an infamous diary about trauma and questioned whether she was sexually molested as a child.

Notably, she also recalled taking “probably not appropriate” showers with her father in the same diary section.

The National File published the diary’s content in November 2020. However, it wasn’t until 2024, when the diary’s leakers were convicted, that the media cared to cover the diary..