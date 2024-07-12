‘Racial Jungle’ Biden Forced Interviewer to Delete Offensive ‘Blacks’ Claims

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe “Racial Jungle” Biden’s handlers recently asked a radio station to delete parts of a post-debate interview where Biden made demonstrably false claims about black Americans.

In the interview, conducted by Civic Media’s Earl Ingram Show on June 3, Biden boasted of having “more blacks in my administration than any other president, all other presidents combined, and in major positions, cabinet positions.”

However, Biden’s claim is wildly inaccurate. According to Pew Research, former President Bill Clinton had the highest percentage of black Americans serving in his cabinet, followed by George Bush.

Here’s the audio the Biden team asked to be removed from the president’s interview. pic.twitter.com/QJWdDUirbf — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 11, 2024

To make matters worse, the White House persuaded the Ingram Show to remove this unfounded claim, depriving listeners of the opportunity to scrutinize Biden’s statements and allowing the president to avoid yet another embarrassing gaffe.

The radio station’s edit comes amid growing calls for Biden to step down as their presumptive nominee due to polls suggesting he may be on his way out of the White House in 2025, with former President Donald Trump making a strong comeback.

Fueling Democrats’ concerns is the mounting concerns that Biden is too diminished to make a compelling case for his re-election.

Civic Media is the second radio station to help Biden’s re-election bid by agreeing to back-door favors regarding interviews.

WURD Radio parted ways with host Andrea Lawful-Sanders after she agreed to interview Biden with pre-approved questions, violating the company’s ethics.

“The interview featured pre-determined questions provided by the White House, which violates our practice of remaining an independent media outlet accountable to our listeners,” WURD President Sara Lomax wrote in a press release. “As a result, Ms. Lawful-Sanders and WURD Radio have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.”

BREAKING: The Philadelphia radio show host who admitted she was given the questions to ask President Biden for an interview, has been cut by WURD Radio. Holy sh*t. During an interview with CNN yesterday, host Andrea Lawful-Sanders admitted that she was given questions to ask… pic.twitter.com/mcIU4jza5A — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 7, 2024

Despite knowing the questions in advance, Biden went on to claim being “proud” to be the “first black woman to serve with a black president.”

Biden tells a Philadelphia radio station that he’s “proud” to be “the first black woman to serve with a black president” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kP5J7Q9lYy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 4, 2024

This adds to the list of racially insensitive comments made by the president.

In 2020, Biden claimed that black voters who considered backing Trump “ain’t black.” Months later, he asserted that “unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

Biden also suggested that a black reporter was a cocaine user by asking, “What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?”

In 2017, Biden labeled Barack Obama as the “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

As a senator in the 1970s, Biden asserted that unorganized desegregation would result in his children growing up in a “racial jungle” because of tensions. He worked with segregationist senators to oppose mandatory busing and even eulogized Sen. Robert Byrd, a former member of the Ku Klux Klan.