Quantcast
Monday, June 3, 2024

United States of Venezuela? Biden ‘Newcomer’ Shot Two NYPD Officers in Chaotic Chase

'We’re getting shot at by kids now...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An illegal alien shot two NYPD officers during a chaotic chase on Monday, marking another violent crime committed by an individual unauthorized to reside in the U.S. and somehow allowed in by the Biden administration, reported the New York Post.

Bernardo Raul Castro-Mata, a 19-year-old from Venezuela, entered the U.S. in 2023 through Eagle Pass, Texas, and is now facing charges related to moped robberies, according to NYPD Det. Joseph Kenny.

“We’re looking at him for several other robbery patterns in the Queens area where he does have other co-defendants,” Kenny told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

The shooting occurred as officers pursued Castro-Mata, who was fleeing on a motorized scooter. He was shot during the chase and underwent ankle surgery.

According to the New York Post, the two officers were investigating a robbery pattern in Queens, New York, when they spotted Castro-Mata, prompting a chase.

Castro-Mata then abandoned the moped and fled on foot.

One of the officers, Richard Yarusso, chased and tackled Castro-Mata to the ground. During the struggle, Castro-Mata pulled out a pistol, which officers said was bought illegally.

As they fought, the gun discharged, striking Yarusso in his bulletproof vest.

Castro-Mata then shot Yarusso’s partner, Christopher Abreu, in the leg.

“We’re getting shot at by kids now,” one of the officers radioed in, according to a source who spoke to the New York Post.

Video footage showed other officers paying their respects as one of the injured officers was discharged from the hospital.

“Incredibly grateful to see these two hero partners both heading home this morning to the cheers of their @NYPD115Pct,” wrote the NYC PBA on Twitter.

“Brothers and sisters, just hours after being shot. Thank you Elmhurst Hospital’s nurses, doctors and staff for putting our brothers on the road to recovery,” they added.

The shootings come as NYC grapples with high-profile criminal cases involving illegal aliens.

In February 2024, 15-year-old Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa was arrested for a shooting at a Times Square clothing store that injured a Brazilian tourist.

Rivas-Figueroa, a Venezuelan national residing in the country illegally, shot at officers who chased him down an escalator in a subway station.

Just weeks prior, a gang of illegal immigrants, mostly from Venezuela, brutally beat two NYPD officers responding to disruption complaints in Times Square.

Some of the immigrants were caught on viral video flipping off reporters outside a police precinct.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received widespread condemnation from both Democrats and Republicans for failing to seek bail for the illegal aliens.

In a separate case, an illegal immigrant told detectives that the gang committing crimes was far larger than expected.

In one of the most horrific crimes of 2024, José Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, brutally murdered 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia.

Ibarra had arrived in the U.S. under the Biden administration in September 2022 and made his way to New York City, where he was arrested for driving a moped with a minor.

Despite the arrest, the NYPD did not comply with a detainer request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, allowing him to travel to Georgia—where he ultimately carried out Riley’s murder, authorities allege.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Notorious Race-Baiting Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Has Cancer as Political Prospects Uncertain
Next article
Mike Johnson’s Surprise Mentor May Help Explain His Sudden RINO Pivot

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com