Taxpayers Lose Billions to Government Overlap, Duplication

'The federal government could potentially save tens of billions of dollars...'

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) – Overlap and duplication cost taxpayers billions, according to a new report from a Congressional watchdog.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office’s annual report identified opportunities to save billions of dollars by reducing overlap, duplication and fragmentation across the federal government.

The report outlines 112 measures that Congress and federal agencies could take to save money and improve government services.

“This year’s report provides Congress and federal agencies with new opportunities to save federal dollars, increase revenue, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of a wide range of federal programs,” said Gene Dodaro, comptroller general and head of the GAO.

“By addressing this year’s pointed list, as well as open recommendations to both agencies and Congress from GAO’s past work, the federal government could potentially save tens of billions of dollars.”

Among the suggestions: The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency could potentially save its federal customers hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced prices by making sure its working capital fund cash balance is within its operating range.

Another one: Improving sole proprietor tax compliance could increase revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

Earlier this year, the GAO, which serves as the research arm of Congress, estimated annual fraud losses cost taxpayers between $233 billion and $521 billion annually, according to a report published last month.

