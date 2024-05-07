Quantcast
Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Notorious Jan. 6 Cop Running for Congress Beat His Stepson, Pointed Gun at Wife

'[The wife] squeezed his testicles and scratched his leg as the altercation continued. In response, H. Dunn advised he physically grabbed a hold of Danyel’s arms and physically drove her to the couch in an effort to defend himself...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - From left, Serena Liebengood, widow of U.S. Capitol Police officer Howie Liebengood, former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn listen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 13, 2022. Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Punchbowl News revealed shocking details this week about the 2012 suspension of former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who is now running for Congress as a Democrat in Maryland.

Dunn’s 2012 suspension for mishandling his firearm was already reported in conservative media, but this week the startup liberal publication Punchbowl News published a police report from that incident. According to the police report, Dunn was in a November 2011 domestic dispute with his then-wife and stepson, in which he assaulted and pointed a gun at her. The police report also details allegations that he beat the stepson.

The report said that Dunn had instructed the stepson to wash the dishes while the then-wife attended to her infant daughter. Dunn found that his stepson disobeyed his order, and was angry that the stepson was “disrespecting” him.

When the then-wife tried defending her son, “Dunn became more hostile and proceeded to ‘smash’ her up against the wall,” the Montgomery County Police report said.

Later, the stepson went to his bedroom while the wife called her sister. Then, “Dunn went into the spare bedroom and retrieved two firearms: one rifle and one handgun,” the police report said.

The wife told police that “Dunn aimed the handgun in the direction of her face.” When the wife told him to stop pointing the gun, he allegedly said, “I can’t shoot you, I don’t have the clip.”

The wife told police that was the first time Dunn pointed a gun at her.

During the Montgomery County Police’s investigation of the incident, an officer observed that the stepson’s glasses were broken. The stepson, whose name is redacted in the report, told officers that Dunn broke the glasses while beating him.

“Originally, [the stepson] was to be attending a function at his school. H. Dunn responded to his school to pick him up. H. Dunn then learned that [the stepson] was with his friends at the above referenced restaurant. When H. Dunn arrived at the restaurant, [the stepson] advised H. Dunn physically struck him in the arm and then struck him in the face twice,” the report said.

“When asked if he sustained any injuries as a result of being physically hit, [the stepson] advised other than some swelling to his jaw, he did not sustain any other injuries.”

Dunn, for his part, adamantly denied the allegation that he hit his stepson in the face. He did admit to striking him “in the arm with the palm of his hand (5-6 times) because he felt [the stepson] needed to be disciplined for being out late at night without permission,” the report said.

As for the dispute with his wife, Dunn claimed self-defense.

According to the report, the two were in a heated argument, during which “[the wife] squeezed his testicles and scratched his leg as the altercation continued. In response, H. Dunn advised he physically grabbed a hold of Danyel’s arms and physically drove her to the couch in an effort to defend himself.”

Dunn also accused the wife of “wiggling” a knife at him. He further denied pointing a gun at his then-wife, saying he was removing the firearms from his bedroom to avoid an escalation in violence.

“Dunn then stated he retrieved his weapons because he wanted to act responsibly and remove the ‘weapons from the equation,’” the report said.

About a month after the incident, Dunn’s then-wife stopped cooperating with investigators. No criminal charges were filed, and Dunn was only suspended for three days for  improperly storing his department-issued gun.

In response to the police report obtained by Punchbowl News, Dunn and his now-ex-wife stuck to their original story that no violence transpired during that November 2011 incident.

The Punchbowl News report is the latest blow to the reputation of an officer whom Democrats made a poster boy for the Capitol Police following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising.

Dunn has made numerous dubious claims about what happened on Jan. 6, including that protestors called him the N-word and shouted numerous other slurs at him. Dunn should have the body cam footage to prove his claims, but so far no footage has shown protestors attacking him or shouting racist slurs.

More recently, Dunn was found to have given false statements about the Oath Keepers, according to an investigation from Blaze Media.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hochul Walks Back Claim that Black Kids in the Bronx Don’t Know What a Computer Is
Next article
Rep. Gaetz: Prisons System is Blocking Interview w/ Jailed Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com