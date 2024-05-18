Watchdog Warns of Oreo-Maker’s Ties to Radical Globalist, Marxist Organizations

(National Legal and Policy Center) Following the viral online ad it released about Oreo and its troubling partnership with LGBT advocacy group PFLAG, a leading conservative-oriented corporate watchdog, the National Legal and Policy Center has published a follow-up video to promote a shareholder proposal it will present on May 22 at the annual meeting of Mondelez International, parent company of the cookie brand.

NLPC’s resolution calls upon the multinational snack giant to scrutinize areas of risk where it has engaged in disturbing relationships with outside organizations, such as the one Oreo has with PFLAG.

Other examples in the proposal cite Mondelez’s support for the Marxist, anti-law enforcement group Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, and the company’s partnership with the anti-Semitic UN Human Rights.

“Mondelez is carelessly dashing through the consumer market dropping mines that very well could end up as tripwires for themselves,” said Paul Chesser, director of the Corporate Integrity Project for NLPC.

“It’s not surprising since Chairman/CEO Dirk Van de Put also serves on the board of Anheuser Busch InBev, the company that self-inflicted the greatest brand destruction in many years last April with Bud Light,” he added.

As NLPC pointed out with its Oreo video released in February, PFLAG condones gender transition treatments for children as young as 3 years old, and battles to make sure books with explicit content are allowed in public schools and libraries.

NLPC initiated its campaign to highlight the cookie-maker’s inappropriate relationship with PFLAG after it noticed the brand’s social media accounts—primarily on Twitter—were heavily populated with posts in support of PFLAG’s various narratives, causes and social advocacy.

The new video calls attention to Mondelez’s alliances with BLM and UN Human Rights, as well as PFLAG.

In a white paper filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last month, NLPC also identified possible risky relationships the Chicago-based company has with organizations that include Human Rights Campaign, World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and others.

The broader media is noticing the increasing criticisms of Corporate America’s fealty to the radical LGBT agenda that includes the sexualization of children.

The Wall Street Journal last week reported on NLPC’s proposal for Mondelez, and last month the nonprofit corporate watchdog earned widespread coverage of its proposal at Disney, which sought equal treatment for employees who have been victimized by radical gender ideology, including detransitioners.

“The political winds have shifted from just a few years ago, yet Mondelez is still living in the past as if nothing has changed,” said NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty.

“Now that the extreme transgenderism push has inevitably progressed to endanger children, corporate involvement in social justice issues is more treacherous than ever,” he added. “We urge Dirk Van de Put to wake up to the reality before it’s too late, or the consequences could be devastating.”