Saturday, May 18, 2024

Chinese Commies Connected to Pro-Hamas College Protests

'The events of April 29-30 were not isolated, and appear to be a manifestation of a broader, more coordinated campaign influenced by entities that have ties to foreign powers and foreign terrorist organizations...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Network Contagion Research Institute published a new report, in which it detailed how anti-Israel campus occupations were partially influenced by the Chinese Communist Party.  

The occupation of Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall was prompted by a meeting at The People’s Forum, which is linked to Neville Roy Singham, the report stated, adding that Singham is ”a known conduit for CCP geopolitical influence.”

An activist organization called “Shut it down for Palestine” came into existence following the Hamas terror attack on Oct. 7., 2023, the report wrote. At the time of its founding, the organization “publicly listed its seven core organizations,” which included The People’s Forum and National Students for Justice in Palestine.

The institute described Shut it Down for Palestine as “an anti-capitalist, anti-police and anti-government protest movement that emerged after [Oct.] 7, 2023.”

The Hamilton Hall takeover ”is part of a trend that has seen movements advocating for social justice employ increasingly aggressive tactics to disrupt public order and push the boundaries of foundational, legal and ethical norms,” the report said.

”The events of April 29-30 were not isolated, and appear to be a manifestation of a broader, more coordinated campaign influenced by entities that have ties to foreign powers and foreign terrorist organizations,” the organization wrote.

Singham “works closely with the Chinese government media machine and is financing its propaganda worldwide,” the New York Times reported, adding that one Singham-funded outlet co-produced a YouTube show that was “financed in part” by Shanghai’s propaganda department.

The news source also reported that two other outlets funded by Singham worked with a Chinese university to “spread China’s voice to the world.”

In 2021, Singham attended a Communist Party workshop about promoting the communist party all around the world.

Singham told the Times that the Chinese government doesn’t direct his work, even though his groups and staff members share office space with a company that was founded to educate people about “the miracles that China has created on the world stage.”

