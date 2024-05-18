Quantcast
Trump to Speak at NRA Meeting

'There’s nobody else to vote for because the Democrats want to take their guns away and they will take their guns away....'

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the National Rifle Association Convention, April 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Trump is expected to address thousands of members of the NRA in Texas Saturday, May 18, 2024, a day after campaigning in Minnesota. Trump has pledged to continue to defend the Second Amendment and has called himself "the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House." (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

(Headline USA) President Donald Trump is expected to address thousands of members of the National Rifle Association in Texas a day after campaigning in Minnesota.

Trump has pledged to continue to defend the Second Amendment and has called himself “the best friend gun owners have ever had in the White House.”

Speaking Friday in Minnesota, Trump said: “You know, it’s an amazing thing. People that have guns, people that legitimately have guns, they love guns and they use guns for the right purpose, but they tend to vote very little and yet they have to vote for us. There’s nobody else to vote for because the Democrats want to take their guns away and they will take their guns away.”

He added, “That’s why I’m going to be talking to the NRA tomorrow to say, ‘You gotta get out and vote.’”

Kamala Harris attacked President Trump for his loyalty to the Second Amendment. She said “Donald Trump will continue to sacrifice our kids’ and communities’ safety to keep these special interests happy.”

On Saturday, Trump is expected to give the keynote address as the powerful gun lobby holds a forum in Dallas. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will also speak.

Prominent gun safety groups that have endorsed Biden are planning to demonstrate near the convention center where the organization plans to meet.

While Trump sees strong support in Texas, Democrats in the state think they have a chance to flip a Senate seat in November with U.S. Rep. Colin Allred leading an underdog campaign to unseat Republican Ted Cruz. No Democrat has won a statewide office in Texas in 30 years, the longest streak of its kind in the country.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

