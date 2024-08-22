Pro-Hamas Protesters Interrupt Pelosi Interview w/Stephen Colbert

(Headline USA) Leftist pro-Hamas rioters interrupted a Tuesday night interview between former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and leftist late-night host Stephen Colbert at the Democratic National Convention.

As Pelosi was answering a question about her role in the pressure campaign to force President Joe Biden out of the 2024 race, shouting could be heard coming from the audience.

“For the people who can’t tell, there’s a protest going on in the audience,” Colbert told viewers.

Colbert then tried to appeal to the protesters in the room.

“We’re actually at a commercial break, and the subject is on Israel and Palestine and if you have a seat, we have to go to the commercial break,” he said. “When we come back, I’ll ask the next question I had on that subject, if you’ll listen.”

Colbert would ask Pelosi what she thinks of people thinking she engineered the change only to be interrupted by an anti-Israel heckler.

After the commercial break, Colbert asked Pelosi about the protests outside the DNC, which have resulted in dozens of arrests and drawn hundreds of left-wing activists threatening to withhold support for Vice President Kamala Harris at the polls because of the Biden administration’s refusal to condemn Israel.

“There is dissension over what is the proper use of American power, especially our protected power overseas, both firm and soft power,” Colbert said. “If the goal is the peaceful and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians, what role does the United States play?”



Pelosi responded by stressing America’s longstanding “commitment to Israel,” the only westernized democracy in the Middle East and one of the country’s top strategic allies.

“It’s been in our security interest to do so,” Pelosi said, suggesting that the same terrorists who waged the Oct. 7 sneak attack on Israel might also target the U.S.

“Israel was attacked by a terrorist organization,” Pelosi continued. “We want the hostages freed. But we don’t want children killed in Gaza. And so we have to come up with a solution.”

The protesters then interrupted Pelosi again, leading Colbert to remark, “As you can see from the continuing protest out here, that answer is unsatisfying to some people. Would you like to respond to what they’re saying?”

After ad break on the live show, Stephen Colbert empowered the protesters shouting at Nancy Pelosi: "As you can see from the continuing protest out here, that answer is unsatisfying to some people…Would you like to respond to what they're saying?"

But the activists wouldn’t let Pelosi continue with her response, proceeding to shout over her.

“Please don’t interrupt my guest,” Colbert snapped. “Madame Speaker, we’re a live show, and we have to go at this point. Please come again and we can continue the conversation.”

President Joe Biden acknowledged the anti-Israel protests taking place at the DNC in his speech on Monday night, claiming the protesters “have a point” about the conflict in Gaza.