Massive London Protest to Reclaim UK Invokes Charlie Kirk as Rallying Cry

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) In life, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was famous for reaching across the aisle to engage ideological adversaries.

But since his shocking assassination on Wednesday, Kirk’s potential to become a powerful martyr and symbol for conservative causes may well become the catalyst for a movement to route left-wing extremism for good.

The 31-year-old Arizona native on Saturday became the rallying cry for many during the “Unite the Kingdom” protest in London, where hundreds of thousands of British residents—if not more—turned out in opposition to the United Kingdom’s Orwellian censorship and open-border immigration policies.

Over looking at Westminster Bridge today.. pic.twitter.com/9A1UPcp5ok — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) September 13, 2025

The demonstration included a poignant moment of silence for the slain conservative U.S. activist with bagpipes evoking for some the state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

🚨BREAKING: London falls silent for fallen hero Charlie Kirk The British media hated him. The British people certainly didn't. pic.twitter.com/BgXYbuAuuj — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) September 13, 2025

Another video showed an evening candlelight vigil in Kirk’s honor, with England’s iconic Parliament building and Big Ben in the background.

You have started something that we will finish, Charlie. ✝️💔 pic.twitter.com/91PElEzyTd — Ross The Don (@rossthedonn) September 12, 2025

Although leftist news sources estimated a crowd size of around 110,000, many noted that aerial photos of the event showed a far larger turnout, with upper estimates even claiming 3 million.

This is a great view from a drone, London, England.

Tommy Robinson march pic.twitter.com/T2FWggMiJT — KaNKa (@ReiS_TuRCo) September 13, 2025

The moment of silence for Kirk came during a speech by event organizer Tommy Robinson, founder of English Defence League, which sprung up in opposition to the country’s recent takeover by Muslim immigrants.

“They want to divide us, but we will not let them. They want to silence us, but we will not be silenced. They want to destroy our culture, but we will protect it,” Robinson said during the roughly nine-minute speech. “We are the silent majority no more. We are here, and we are united.”

NOW: Tommy Robinson's full speech at his 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in London, England. pic.twitter.com/lsNLGxcwJs — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) September 13, 2025

In a separate post on social media, Robinson declared, “The lion is awake, the roar is deafening in London as millions take to the streets against the erosion of our free speech and against those paid to lead us, given our country’s away.”

The lion is awake, the roar is deafening in London as millions take to the streets against the erosion of our free speech and against those paid to lead us, given our country's away. No more! Patriotism is the future. The future belongs to us! pic.twitter.com/6eIRjhU12Y — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2025

Backlash against the British government has grabbed headlines in recent months underscoring its draconian treatment of its own citizens and its coddling of sometimes violent immigrant populations.

That included a viral video that appeared to show three preteen girls in Dundee, Scotland, defending themselves against two immigrants while brandishing a machete and battle ax.

Leftist media attempted to paint Saturday’s massive demonstration in London as one espousing hate and xenophobia, but video showed a diverse array of British citizens coming together for love of country.

The BBC, Legacy Media & Liberal Left want you to believe this Man protesting in London today is a Far Right Nazi. They actually call him that daily – this is why they’re so disingenuously insane. pic.twitter.com/i6bHnN5QiC — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 13, 2025

Kirk was killed Wednesday after a 22-year-old sniper fired on him during an outdoor talk at Utah Valley University.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in his honor as many wondered how his death—the first political assassination of a high-profile public figure in America since John Lennon in 1980—would shift the public discourse.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, addressed the nation on Friday night, leading to a massive surge in interest for his grassroots Turning Point USA organization, potentially tripling the number of student-led chapters on U.S. campuses.

Charlie Kirk’s legacy is growing. The number of chapters could triple. This is the way. pic.twitter.com/O6VKQ5awK8 — Andy froemel (@FroemelAndy) September 13, 2025

A memorial service for Kirk is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21 at State Farm Stadium in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.