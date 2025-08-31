Fund Set Up to Aid Ax-Wielding Scottish Girls as Mum Speaks Out

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The shocking report of a group of Scottish girls who were punished after having been forced to fend off a pair of foreign attackers with a machete and battle ax captivated many on social media.

Now, a pro-law-and-order activist has set up a GiveSendGo fundraiser to help the young victims and their family cover any legal and medical expenses or other needs.

Great news after working with the family and Lola and Ruby's mother we have launched their GiveSendGo fundraising campaign! Here's the link: https://t.co/GIYJgInAHO Please donate if you can! https://t.co/Vm1EUMvs6L pic.twitter.com/9REFCh5C80 — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 28, 2025

Blogger Aesthetica established the account to benefit Elaine Thomson, the mother of two of the three girls who were accosted on Saturday, Aug. 23 by a group of “foreign nationals” in the Lochee area of Dundee, Scotland.

The harrowing viral video showed sisters Lola (12) and Ruby (13), who were being filmed during part of the encounter by their friend, Mayah (13).

According to the account provided by Aesthetica, based on an interview with Mayah’s mother, “the girls where [sic] out just walking and the man in the picture made comments to lola(the younger girl) calling her sexy and other sexual remarks then the girls started to tell this man to leave them alone.”

The girls rebuffed the primary instigator, but then the assailant’s sister allegedly “came around the corner and physically attacked ruby (the older sister) she grabbed her hair dragged her to the floor started to punch her then both the man and woman where [sic] kicking her in head while she was on the floor.”

I spoke with the mom of one of the girls (Mayah) and got the entire story that the media is covering up and lying about. So first of all, the reporting got the names of the girls mixed up. There were 3 girls who were there who were accosted and attacked by the migrants. Lola… pic.twitter.com/BUlJGZtrDV — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) August 27, 2025

As Mayah called the police, 12-year-old Lola took charge of the situation by brandishing two Braveheart-caliber weapons.

But instead of sympathizing with the victims of the brazen harassment, responding law enforcement officials charged Lola for possession of the weapons.

Ruby was hospitalized with Ruby “a severe concussion a tennis ball sized lump to the back of her head as well as lots of bruises,” according to the GiveSendGo account.

As of Saturday, it had raised nearly £74,000 (almost $100,000) of a target £250,000 (approximately $337,500).

“We set up this campaign because like millions of others who saw the video and have now heard Lola and Ruby’s story, we were astonished at the incredible bravery from such a young child,” said the GiveSendGo description.

“She became the hero for a nation that for too long has seen their cries of help go unheard,” it added. “Lola fearlessly stood on her own standing up to her sister’s attackers and now she needs our help to stand up to the corrupt law establishment that would rather go after victims than hold foreign migrants accountable for their crimes.”

The alleged assailant, Fatos Ali Dumana, 21, has denied the allegations against him. In fact, it was the girls who accosted him, he told the Daily Mail.

“I never touched her. I didn’t hit her, I swear on my life, I have a baby now. I would never hurt someone,” Dumana reportedly said. “If she’s only 12 why was she messing with me and having weapons? … There was one more person also who told them (the police) she was attacking me and calling me a f***** migrant.”

The incident is just the latest in a long series of concerns surrounding the United Kingdom’s failure to address its immigration issues and the corresponding cultural takeover by predominantly Middle Eastern Muslim immigrants.

A man in northwest England was detained by police recently during a protest over the construction of a Muslim religious center for shouting “We love bacon.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance highlighted the concerns last year on the campaign trail, during a speech for the National Conservatism conference in Washington, D.C.

“The United Kingdom is turning into an Islamic state with nuclear weapons,” Vance said in July 2024. “They could soon be a serious threat to us in America.”

