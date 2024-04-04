Quantcast
Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Pro-Trump NFL Great Rescues Americans Abandoned by Biden Haiti

'My partner and his neighbor’s house were overrun...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former NFL player and Trump appointee Jack Brewer has rescued over 60 Americans from Haiti as criminal gangs wreak havoc and the Biden administration fails to properly evacuate stranded citizens. 

Brewer, a former New York Giants player and appointee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights by former President Donald Trump, led these Haitian rescue efforts through his eponymous foundation, as reported by the New York Post. 

The efforts involved helicopter transfers ranging from $15,000 to $80,000, and several volunteers participated in on-the-ground operations, as reported by the outlet.

One rescued American described the harrowing experience in Haiti. “As I was busy evacuating others, the area where my family and I reside was attacked by gangs. My partner and his neighbor’s house were overrun,” he told the Post, speaking anonymously for safety reasons. 

He further elaborated, “There were at least five children, all of whom were US citizens holed up in both that individual’s and their neighbor’s homes. Ultimately they were evacuated in the rescue effort.” 

Founded in 2006, the Jack Brewer Foundation offers disaster and medical relief missions. According to its website, it has delivered over $70 million in medical aid around the world. The foundation’s Serving Ministries efforts aided in the building of churches in Haiti and Malawi and have given away hundreds of Bibles annually. 

As reported by the Post, Brewer began rescuing individuals last month and currently aims to evacuate 300 people. The evacuations have proved risky as on-the-ground volunteers have been forced to recalibrate their efforts due to shootings, the outlet added.

“[One] gentleman, the first day we started coordinating his evacuation, took a bullet to the head,” Brewer said in an interview with the outlet. “He was at his house on the phone … and gangsters broke in.” 

Brewer recounted that one of his close friends visited his father for dinner when seven individuals stormed inside the man’s home. “They had to hold them off with gunfire,” he recounted. 

The private rescue efforts coincide with mounting criticism against the Biden administration for its failure to declare evacuation measures from Haiti. 

Currently, Haiti is facing a leadership vacuum after Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned. His decision came after he failed to return to the country amid the chaos caused by gangs taking control of the airport in the capital city, Port-au-Prince. 

Last month, the Biden administration announced evacuation flights from the northern region of the Caribbean country. However, the federal government issued a disturbing warning, cautioning Americans that if they traveled outside the capital to access these flights, they would be doing so at their own risk. 

