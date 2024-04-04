Quantcast
Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Biden Loses 50K Dem. Votes in Wisconsin Primary as Leftist Protest Continues

'We had three weeks to pull off a presidential primary election. Lots of tiring days and sleepless nights. But we would do it over again in a heartbeat...'

Listen to Wisconsin
Listen to Wisconsin / PHOTO: @listentowi via Twitter

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden lost tens of thousands of Democratic primary votes during the primaries Wisconsin and several other states this week after progressives led a protest vote against him.

Nearly 50,000 registered Democrats in the state voted for an “uninstructed” delegation instead of for Biden on Tuesday, the latest effort by Hamas supporters on the Left to register their disapproval of Biden’s reluctance to pressure Israel to end its military strike in Gaza.

As a result, the “uninstructed” option made up nearly 8% of the Democratic vote in Wisconsin—a larger margin than the one Biden beat former President Donald Trump by in the state in 2020.

Democrats in Connecticut and Rhode Island also participated in the Biden boycott, according to Fox News, although both states have large enough Democrat majorities to ensure his political safety.

Activist group Listen to Wisconsin celebrated the performance after polls closed Tuesday.

“We had three weeks to pull off a presidential primary election. Lots of tiring days and sleepless nights. But we would do it over again in a heartbeat,” the group tweeted. “Thank you Wisconsin for making your voices heard today!”

Leftist commentator Nina Turner similarly celebrated the turnout, warning Biden that he must change his position on Israel if he hopes to gain the Left’s vote in November.

“Yesterday, over 47,000 voters in Wisconsin went to the polls and voted Uninstructed. President Biden won Wisconsin in 2020 by a little over 20,000 votes,” Turner tweeted.

“This president must decide if loyalty to Netanyahu is worth delivering Trump the election in November,” she added. “He must decide.”

Protest votes against Biden in the Democratic primary have swept other states as well, including Michigan, Minnesota, Massachusetts and North Carolina.

In North Carolina, for example, 88,000 voters, or nearly 13%, backed “No Preference” over Biden. And in Massachusetts, more than 54,000 voters, or just under 10%, backed “No Preference.”

Biden still won these states outright. However, activists behind the protest effort said their goal was not to win primaries but to put pressure on Biden and the Democratic Party to abandon their commitment to Israel.

“We’re seeing in Michigan and Minnesota that this voting uninstructed or uncommitted has been working, and opinions in D.C. have been somewhat changing,” Jamilah Arabiyat, president of Students for Justice in Palestine at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, told NBC News.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
