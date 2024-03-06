Haitian Prime Minister Went MIA Amid Biden’s $100 Million Aid Pledge

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry reportedly landed in Puerto Rico on Tuesday after being denied entry to the neighboring Dominican Republic, according to local media reports. Henry’s whereabouts were unknown for several hours on Monday and Tuesday.

Haiti is currently facing armed conflicts between the national police and gangs threatening genocide if Henry refuses to resign. Just days ago, Henry visited Kenya to seek a multinational intervention in addressing the crisis in the poverty-stricken Caribbean country.

President Joe Biden’s pledge of $100 million to support such intervention has not materialized, as Kenya, the lead country in the effort, has not solidified the plans.

While foreign countries become reluctant to join the tentative intervention, Haitian mobster Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier has seized control of parts of the country, releasing at least 4,000 jailed criminals from two of its largest jails.

🚨Heavily armed gangs in Haiti attempt to seize control of the main airport after a mass prison break Shocking videos capture men and women fleeing as gunshots echo through the Toussaint Louverture International Airport Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, known as Barbecue, claims… pic.twitter.com/CWzHeMoFsu — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) March 6, 2024

Henry’s arrival in Puerto Rico followed the halt of air travel between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, prompted by the former’s imposition of a state of emergency in response to the violent conflict.

The Haitian prime minister’s inability to enter the country poses concerning questions about whether Haiti is on the brink of becoming a failed state, worsening the dire conditions in the country.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken assured the U.S. commitment to provide logistical support, intelligence, airlift, communications, and medical aid to the multinational effort in Haiti, as reported by PBS last year. Just last week, Blinken urged foreign leaders to bolster these efforts.

The conflict arises amid nationwide concerns over security at the southern border, where several Haitian nationals have sought entry into the U.S.

In December 2022, Mayorkas and DHS created a program that lets 30,000 aliens EVERY MONTH from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela enter the United States without a visa and stay indefinitely (and most likely, permanently). That’s 360,000 people a year! Together with our… https://t.co/v1iVcqQQlq — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 5, 2024

The Biden administration designated Temporary Protected Status for some eligible Haitians seeking to leave the county. However, these protections face growing scrutiny following high-profile criminal cases allegedly committed by individuals from countries receiving TPS.

One such country is Venezuela, currently the recipient of TPS, with several of its citizens facing accusations of violent crimes in the U.S.

For instance, 26-year-old Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan national, is currently facing murder charges related to the brutal killing of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia.