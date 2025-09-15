Prada Unveils Tranny Mannequin as Part of Woke ‘Adaptive Clothing’ Push

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The devil isn’t the only one who wears Prada now. The luxury leather-goods store, once known for its minimalist simplicity, is venturing into new territory by pandering to transgender customers.

A video from independent New York City videographer NJEG Media showed that Prada’s Fifth Avenue boutique now features what appears to be a trannequin its storefront window.

A 2020 post on the Prada website credited German artist Thomas Demand with the conceptual design of its windows, although it is unclear whether the mannequins fell under his purview or if he still had the contract for the work.

Nonetheless, the inclusive models may be part of a broader trend in haute couture toward “adaptive fashion.”

According to June Adaptive, a blog catering to the rare niche of fashion fanatics with disabilities, the latest clothing trends incorporate many of the elements of modern wokeness and futuristic dystopian trends.

That naturally includes clothes designed by artificial intelligence, as well as those emphasizing “sustainability and inclusivity.”

The blog specifically notes under “inclusivity” that the target is gender-fluid wearers.

“Clothing with adjustable fits and seamless designs will become more prevalent, offering wearers greater comfort and flexibility,” the blog says. “Additionally, adaptive fashion lines will continue to expand, catering to diverse needs such as wheelchair-friendly styles and easy-on, easy-off features, ensuring that fashion is accessible to all individuals regardless of ability.”

Saturday Night Live, the go-to trendsetter for wokesters in the Big Apple, presented such emerging trends as a parody in 2017, when it ran a spoof commercial on Levi’s Wokes, featuring the uni-fly.

But not everyone got the memo that it was a comedy show.

Other trends that June Adaptive foresees are more clothes using magnet or Velcro fasteners to “make dressing significantly easier for individuals with dexterity or mobility limitations.”

The push comes as some fashion companies, like American Eagle, are trying to bring sexy back to the clothing industry. AE ruffled snowflakes recently with its Sydney Sweeney ad campaign, which many left-wing critics accused of invoking Naziesque eugenics rhetoric.

On the other hand, some suggested that Prada’s new trans mannequin might not be woke enough.

“Did you just assume its gender,” asked X user @MayflowerType.

