House Bill Would Give Secretary of State Power to Revoke US Passport for ‘Aiding’ Terrorism

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) Congressman Brian Mast has introduced new legislation that will give Secretary of State Marco Rubio authority to revoke passports of US citizens for “aiding” terrorism. Civil liberty organizations are alarmed that the new bill could lead to government “thought policing.”

A provision tucked away in HR 5300, is a provision that will allow the Secretary of State to revoke the passports of Americans who are determined by the Secretary to be aiding terrorism. “The Secretary of State shall refuse to issue a passport to any individual who,” section 226 of the bill says, “the Secretary determines has knowingly aided, assisted, abetted, or otherwise provided material support to an organization the Secretary has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.”

Seth Stern, the director of advocacy at Freedom of the Press Foundation, told The Intercept, “Marco Rubio has claimed the power to designate people terrorist supporters based solely on what they think and say, even if what they say doesn’t include a word about a terrorist organization or terrorism.”

He went on to say the bill could allow for “thought policing at the hands of one individual.”

Since becoming Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has used his power to attempt to expel multiple people in America legally who had engaged in pro-Palestinian speech and activism. One graduate student, Rümeysa Öztürk, was detained for writing an op-ed in a school newspaper.

Mast, who once wore an Israeli military uniform in the Capitol, has called for expelling “terrorist sympathizers” from the country. Republicans frequently conflate support for Palestinians or opposition to spending military aid to Israel as pro-terrorist rhetoric.

The House is taking additional steps to punish people for holding a pro-Palestinian position. The massive military funding bill, the NDAA, that passed by the House last week, includes a ban on any Pentagon contractors from participating in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.