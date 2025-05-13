Pope Leo’s Brother Once Called Pelosi ‘Drunk C**t,’ Mocked Hubby’s Sexuality

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The oldest brother of newly elected Pope Leo XIV came under fire from the legacy media after resurfaced Facebook posts revealed him scolding former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “drunk c—t.”

Louis Prevost made what the left has described as an inflammatory post on April 5—weeks before his brother would become the 267th pontiff to lead the Catholic Church.

The post, uncovered by the Daily Beast, was allegedly paired with a 1996 video of Pelosi speaking, along with the caption:

“These f–king liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal. Do they not know that there is a thing called video? Just listen to what this drunk c— has to say In the mid 90s long before her husband had grindr dates.”

Grindr is a gay dating app.

In separate messages, Prevost called for Democrats to be tried for treason after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also shared a meme of a mental institution captioned: “Where the woke lived before the ‘70s.”

Further highlighting his support for the MAGA movement, he also allegedly commended Vice President JD Vance for his debate against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

He further lamented that the Democratic Party is plagued with Communists. He also lamented that before “lefties took over and ruined our schools,” they would have been “tarred, feathered and rode out of town on a donkey, or worse, shot or strung up for screwing with people’s lives so much.”

Headline USA could not independently verify the Beast’s claims against Prevost.

Prevost’s purported posts came to light just days after a conclave of cardinals elevated his youngest brother, Robert Francis Prevost, as the head of the Catholic Church following Pope Francis’s death on April 21.

Pope Leo, the first American man to become pontiff, along with his family background, has attracted intense media scrutiny.

His brothers, Louis and John, have given several interviews about their upbringing and the family’s reaction to Leo’s election.