Poll Shows Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris Has Little Impact

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Pop star Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t appear to be swaying voters, according to a recent poll.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted from Sept. 11 to 13 revealed 81% of respondents said Swift’s support of Harris made no difference regarding their potential vote for the upcoming presidential election.

Only 6% said they were now more likely to cast a vote for Harris, while an additional 13% were now less likely to vote for the Democrat nominee.

The poll consisted of 3,276 respondents with a margin of error of 2 points.

Immediately following last week’s debate between former President Donald Trump and Harris, Swift decided to publicly throw her support behind the vice president in a lengthy Instagram post—a move that some suspected had been staged in advance to neutralize any Trump publicity.

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” Swift wrote. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

While Swift’s endorsement did not appear to be translating to the polls, CBS News reported over 400,000 visitors went to Vote.org after the self-proclaimed “Childless Cat Lady” shared the post.

However, a representative for the agency that runs Vote.org told CBS visitors cannot register to vote through the site. Therefore, it remains unclear how many potential voters actually registered.

Trump told told Fox News’s Fox & Friends he was not surprised by Swift’s political preference.

“She’s a very liberal person,” he said.

“She seems to always endorse a Democrat,” Trump added. “And she will probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

The Shake it Off singer previously showed her support for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election by posing with a platter of cookies.

Trump later took to his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday to make his thoughts on Swift crystal clear.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump wrote.

However, some cautioned that Trump, too, could pay a political price for inviting the wrath of the singer’s ultra-loyal “Swifties.”