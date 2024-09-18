Quantcast
Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Poll Shows Taylor Swift’s Endorsement of Kamala Harris Has Little Impact

'She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she will probably pay a price for it in the marketplace...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift (AP)

(Maire Clayton, Headline USAPop star Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t appear to be swaying voters, according to a recent poll.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted from Sept. 11 to 13 revealed 81% of respondents said Swift’s support of Harris made no difference regarding their potential vote for the upcoming presidential election.

Only 6% said they were now more likely to cast a vote for Harris, while an additional 13% were now less likely to vote for the Democrat nominee.

The poll consisted of 3,276 respondents with a margin of error of 2 points.

Immediately following last week’s debate between former President Donald Trump and Harris, Swift decided to publicly throw her support behind the vice president in a lengthy Instagram post—a move that some suspected had been staged in advance to neutralize any Trump publicity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice,” Swift wrote. “Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

While Swift’s endorsement did not appear to be translating to the polls, CBS News reported over 400,000 visitors went to Vote.org after the self-proclaimed “Childless Cat Lady” shared the post.

However, a representative for the agency that runs Vote.org told CBS visitors cannot register to vote through the site. Therefore, it remains unclear how many potential voters actually registered.

Trump told told Fox News’s Fox & Friends he was not surprised by Swift’s political preference.

“She’s a very liberal person,” he said.

“She seems to always endorse a Democrat,” Trump added. “And she will probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

The Shake it Off singer previously showed her support for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election by posing with a platter of cookies.

Trump later took to his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday to make his thoughts on Swift crystal clear.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump wrote.

However, some cautioned that Trump, too, could pay a political price for inviting the wrath of the singer’s ultra-loyal “Swifties.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MSNBC Guest: Kamala Can End Putin Aggression by ‘Inspiring’ Him w/ Her Ethnic Diversity
Next article
Tlaib Slams Alleged Israeli Pager Attack on Hezbollah Terrorists as ‘Disgusting’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com