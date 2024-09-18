Quantcast
Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Tlaib Slams Alleged Israeli Pager Attack on Hezbollah Terrorists as ‘Disgusting’

'You taking the side of Hezbollah members is the least surprising news maybe ever...'

Rashida Tlaib
Rashida Tlaib

(Headline USA) Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., slammed an alleged Israeli operation this week targeting Hezbollah terrorists by detonating their pager devices as “disgusting,” according to Townhall.

Thousands of Iran-back Hezbollah militants were injured after the pagers they carried “nearly simultaneously” exploded in Lebanon and Syria.

Israel made no formal acknowledgement of the sophisticated attack but reportedly alerted U.S. officials in advance, according to the Associated Press.

In order to carry it out, explosives were hidden in the Taiwanese-made pagers, according to the New York Times.

Tlaib, one of the most virulently anti-Semitic leftists in Congress, offered her one-word response after the news of the operation broke: “Disgusting.”

Given her continued opposition to Israel, Tlaib’s reaction wasn’t all that surprising, according to one user.

“You taking the side of Hezbollah members is the least surprising news maybe ever,” the commenter wrote.

“We’re very sorry that your loved ones in Hezbollah will not be able to reproduce,” another X user quipped, alluding to the nature of the injuries for those who were carrying the devices in their pockets. “We promise not to call them nutcases or have a ball celebrating their lack thereof.”

Fellow “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., also condemned the attack on Hezbollah, accusing Israel of violating international law by injuring nearby civilians.

“Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon detonated thousands of handheld devices across of a slew of public spaces, seriously injuring and killing innocent civilians,” she wrote on X. 

“This attack clearly and unequivocally violates international humanitarian law and undermines US efforts to prevent a wider conflict,” she added. “Congress needs a full accounting of the attack, including an answer from the State Department as to whether any US assistance went into the development or deployment of this technology.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also joined in the condemnation of Israel, saying he would be introducing legislation to “stop the sale of U.S. arms to Israel and end our complicity in this disaster.”

Hezbollah vowed revenge for the pager explosions, warning Israel would face a “reckoning” for the “massacre” of Hezbollah’s terrorists.

