MSNBC Guest: Kamala Can End Putin Aggression by ‘Inspiring’ Him w/ Her Ethnic Diversity

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) MSNBC continued proving to the whole world, in general, and Americans, in particular, that they are the propaganda outlet that spreads the talking points of the Democratic Party.

One of the latest talking points became the idea that Kamala Harris, the current presidential nominee of the Democratic Party, would become an inspiration to the leaders of the entire world, which includes the dictators in countries like China, North Korea, Iran and Russia.

On Sept. 17, 2024, Nicolle Wallace invited retired U.S. Army Brigadier Steven Anderson to her show to discuss how Harris would be so much better at making the world a safe place again than Donald Trump.

MSNBC guest Steven Anderson says Kamala is an "inspiration" because she's a "product of a mixed marriage," that it sends a "powerful message" to the world "People like Putin are going to say, 'Wait a minute, these guys are truly a Democratic country"@NicolleDWallace: "Wow" pic.twitter.com/lCaXI7q7re — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 18, 2024

“Kamala Harris would be just the opposite [to Trump]. Why? Because she is an inspiration. Not only is she positive, that she brings hope and optimism, but, as a black woman, the product of the mixed marriage, she will inspire millions of people throughout the world,” Anderson said.

He then said that if Americans voted for Harris, the entire world would see the United States as a progressive and open-minded country that other nations aspire to be.

“That is gonna send a powerful message all over the world,” Anderson said.

However, Anderson’s short monologue became viral only after he said that Harris would be able to finish the war between Russia and Ukraine simply by being a black woman elected as the country’s leader.

“People like Vladimir Putin are gonna say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. These guys truly have a democratic country. They truly are representative. They truly are fighting for all of their people, and Kamala Harris is the manifestation of that,'” he said.

Even Wallace couldn’t hide being shocked at Anderson’s comments by saying, “Wow.”

Moshe Hill, a political columnist for various news sources, such as the Daily Wire, responded to Anderson’s latest remarks.

“How can he clearly speak when his head is so far up Kamala’s ass?” Hill wrote.

How can he clearly speak when his head is so far up Kamala's ass? — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) September 18, 2024

Other people in the comments section also joked about Putin being “inspired” back in 2022 when he invaded Ukraine after seeing the disastrous withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan.