Friday, September 13, 2024

Brutal Taylor Swift Spoof Accuses Singer of Staged Endorsement

'I want Trump losing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Republicans on X responded to Taylor Swift’s seemingly staged endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris with a spoof video of one of Swift’s biggest hits. 

The spoof, created by Steven Crowder’s media company, parodied Swift’s 2014 hit song Shake It Off to suggest the endorsement was a farce—conveniently timed after the ABC News presidential debate.

“After the debate, I just couldn’t wait. They told me what to say. Mm-mm. Planned in every way,” the song began, mocking the lyrics of Swift’s 2014 hit from her album 1989. 

The video featured a montage of the debate, clips from the original Shake It Off music video and cable news segments.

“I want euro-level rapes, unrecognizable states. At least I’ll vote that way. Mm-mm. They told me what to say. Mm-mm,” the spoof continued, featuring the song’s signature trumpets. 

The parody then turned to Trump and cited Haiti-related scandals with the following lyrics: “I want Trump losing. Haitians barbecuing. Garfield with some cumin right outside, saying ‘That’s cat’s cooking up real nice.” 

The spoof came after Swift’s infamous endorsement of Harris, which the singer announced on her Instagram page with a photo of Swift and her Ragdoll kitten, Benjamin Button. 

 

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Swift dubiously claimed of Harris, signing off with, “Taylor Swift – Childless Cat Lady.”

Trump had warned in February that Swift endorsing then-presidential nominee Joe Biden would be surprising, considering his support for the Music Modernization Act, which he suggested benefited her.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Feb. 11. 

“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” Trump added.

