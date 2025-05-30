Police Arrest Suspects in Murder of InfoWars Journalist

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Law enforcement officials have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of InfoWars reporter Jamie White.

The Austin Police Department announced that 17-year-old Rodney Charles Hill, Eloy Adrian Camarillo, and two unidentified 15-year-olds face murder charges after allegedly killing White outside his Austin, Texas, home. Police arrested Camarillo last month.

BREAKING: All 4 Suspects in @InfoWars Writer Jamie White’s Murder Arrested, per @AdanSalazarWins – Eloy Camarillo, 17

– Rodney Charles Hill, 17

– Two 15-year-old suspects All have been charged with capital murder RIP Jamie. We all miss you.https://t.co/XcozlA3m5T — Dan Lyman (@realdanlyman) May 29, 2025

According to court documents, the suspects were attempting to break into White’s Kia on March 9 when he confronted them and was fatally shot. White was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead the following morning.

Detectives said White’s vehicle had a broken window and blood inside, presumably from a cut. Austin police said Kia cars have become frequent targets in Austin due to a flawed security system that makes them easier to steal.

Austin Police Detective Jason Jones said the suspects were tracked through a stolen vehicle they drove to White’s residence. Investigators relied on the car’s data, cellphone signal records and license plate reader scans to locate the suspects, according to KVUE.

Jamie White

1988 – 2025

American Patriot Remembering Murdered Infowars Journalist, Jamie White. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/jDbZroAptI — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 11, 2025

“We believe this is a very unfortunate and tragic series of senseless events leading to [White’s death], involving the four individuals who obviously have no value for human life,” Jones said, as quoted by the news outlet.

He added that all individuals believed to be involved are in custody, though the investigation remains ongoing.

White was a rising journalist and well-regarded writer for InfoWars. His killing stunned conservative circles, particularly InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who shared several social media posts honoring White’s legacy.

“Jamie White, such a good friend of mine,” Jones said in a video, while filming White’s desk. “This makes me sick.”

White had previously celebrated his time with InfoWars by posting a photo with Jones in 2023, writing, “Nobody is more committed to defeating the New World Order than him.”