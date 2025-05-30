Ex-White House Spox Jen Psaki Flops in Primetime After MSNBC Promotion

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Jen Psaki, the former Biden mouthpiece-turned-MSNBC host, just watched her ratings plunge to humiliating new lows.

MSNBC is bleeding viewers just one week after moving Psaki to the coveted p.m. slot—formerly held by Rachel Maddow, who became known in recent years for her conspiracy theories about Trump-Russian collusion.

Maddow, who returned full-time to only cover the first 100 days of the Trump administration, is now back to hosting Mondays. Psaki goes live Tuesdays through Fridays.

Fresh embarrassment for struggling MSNBC as new line up leads to disastrous ratings drop #LittleRedLyingHood ratings SUCK! 🤮 https://t.co/HA8xh3GaMa — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) May 29, 2025

According to leaked ratings reviewed by the Daily Mail, MSNBC lost 41 percent of its primetime demographic and 34 percent of its total audience in May, compared to the same month in 2024.

“The latest ratings for ‘The Briefing with Jen Psaki’ came on May 22, when it failed to crack the coveted 1 million viewer mark,” the Mail reported. “Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, which also airs at 9pm, had 2.3 million total viewers that night.

Psaki’s show also performed dismally with the 25-54 key age demographic, only pulling in 55,000 viewers in that category. By comparison, Hannity had 210,000 viewers in the key demo.”

Psaki’s average viewership is just as bleak. According to the Mail, since her show premiered, it has averaged only 973,000 total viewers—marking a 46 percent drop from the 1.82 million Maddow garnered during her 100-day Trump coverage.

Even compared to Maddow’s replacement before Trump’s presidency began in January 2025, Psaki’s ratings are down 20 percent.

Psaki’s ratings collapse comes as more questions grow about Biden aides like Psaki, who helped hide his mental decline from the public since 2020.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, in his new book Original Sin, confirms years of conservative reporting about Biden’s unfitness and a White House run by unelected leftist insiders. The book quotes a cabinet official who said: “Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board.“