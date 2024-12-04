Quantcast
Wednesday, December 4, 2024

‘100 Percent Bulls**t’: Fox News Hosts Hit Back at Drunk Smears of Pete Hegseth

'I can't stand the propaganda practice of using anonymous sources to smear political opponents, as NBC does here...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Pete Hegseth
Pete Hegseth / IMAGE: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Fox News employees who worked with former host and Trump defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth spoke out Tuesday after NBC News dropped a report claiming 10 anonymous Fox News colleagues were “worried” about Hegseth’s drinking habits.

Piling on top of other outlets’ disputed smears of sexual misconduct, NBC News propagated the narrative that Hegseth had a drinking problem while working on Fox and Friends Weekend and his co-workers “smelled alcohol on him” before he went on air.

Several Fox News employees went on the record to defend Hegseth, quickly surpassing NBC’s 10-source benchmark.

Hegseth’s Fox and Friends Weekend co-anchor Will Cain compiled the responses in a thread on X.

“Bulls**t. 100 percent bulls**t. Actually… horses**t,” Cain wrote before demanding his name be added to NBC’s report in defense of Hegseth as “the guy who sat next to him 8 hours every week for five years starting at 6 am.”

Cain revealed no reporter at NBC News contacted him for comment about the hit piece before publication.

He recommended listening to what their third co-host on the curvy couch, Rachel Campos-Duffy, had to say as the woman who sat between them.

“The losers at @NBCNews never reached out to me either.  @willcain is right – your story IS  horses**t. You now have 2 people who sat next to him 8+ hours a week on the record. Will you retract or correct your story?” Campos-Duffy wrote.

Campos-Duffy’s daughter, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, confirmed her mother was not contacted, saying “their mouthpieces in the propaganda press hate Pete because they FEAR Pete—and that’s exactly what America needs.”

Former Fox News host Dan Bongino called NBC News’s report “absolute BULLS**T,” while former Fox News producer Breanna Morello said, “I’ve never heard this in my life.”

Outkick host Tomi Lahren, a regular on the network, praised Hegseth as “the epitome of a class act and a great guy.”

“This relentless onslaught against @PeteHegseth is getting pathetic. Done @foxandfriends many times with him and never known Pete be anything but utterly professional on camera and a nice, respectful guy off it,” Fox Nation host Piers Morgan wrote.

Frequent Fox News guest Rob Smith said Hegseth never smelled of alcohol and praised the former host as a kind, helpful mentor.

Former Fox News producer Kyle Becker said Hegseth never showed signs of being drunk: “No bloodshot eyes. No slurred speech. No disheveled appearance. No wobbly gait. Nothing.”

Outkick founder Clay Travis, who often appears on Fox News, blasted NBC News’s story as “ridiculous bulls**t.” Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe criticized the report as “a disgusting and false smear.”

“I can’t stand the propaganda practice of using anonymous sources to smear political opponents, as NBC does here. FWIW, I have nothing but good things to say about Pete and the anonymously sourced stories don’t match my personal experience in any way. Quite the contrary, in fact,” The Federalist Editor-in-Chief Molly Hemingway, a Fox News contributor, wrote.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Thousands of Feds Sign Deal to Continue Remote Work Until 2029, in Major Blow to DOGE
Next article
‘Hey, Idiot!’: Leftist Pundit Cenk Uygur Rips Mainstream Media for Dem ‘Marketing’ Scheme

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com